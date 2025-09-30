A wife confronted her husband at a local chop bar for allegedly neglecting his family responsibilities for enjoyment

The frustrated woman accused her husband of failing to provide money or food, leaving their children hungry

The woman's confrontation stirred mixed reactions among Ghanaians, with many sharing their views on the case

A heated public confrontation between a husband and wife at a local chop bar has stirred mixed reactions on social media.

A Ghanaian woman confronts her husband at a chop bar over his alleged lack of provision for his family. Photo credit: Getty Images, EDHUB/X (Images for illustrative purposes)

In a video shared on X, a couple had a tense exchange as the wife confronted her husband for seemingly prioritising personal enjoyment and fulfilment over family responsibilities and provision.

Ghanaian wife challenges husband at chop bar

The exchange started when the wife caught the man comfortably seated at the chop bar, busy preparing to enjoy his meal by grinding pepper and ginger.

The frustrated woman lamented how she had been at home struggling to provide food for her children.

A wife argues with her husband at a local chop bar for allegedly neglecting family responsibilities while enjoying food. Image source: Getty Images. (Image used for illustrative purposes)

According to her, the man made her live in such a harsh situation by not giving her money or food. She confronted him with visible anger and frustration, questioning how he could indulge in a meal while his family went without.

"Don't talk to me. Don't disgrace me. You come and sit here and grind pepper and ginger to eat, while your children are hungry at home?"

Some bystanders at the chop bar quickly intervened, attempting to de-escalate the situation and pleading with the wife to forgive her husband.

However, her pain was visible, and she expressed her feelings about the apparent injustice of her husband's actions.

The husband could be seen continuing his activity with his earpiece in his ear. Some seconds later, the woman said she would continue with their discussion when they are both at home.

Watch the wife rant in the video below:

Reactions trail husband, wife's chop bar confrontation

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@_KofiBuabeng said:

"Kurasenii baaa!! Boys dey worry themselves too much. You marry and what again? Mtcheew."

@Nanaezze wrote:

"Abrante3 twe mako. 😂 But on a real note, the woman shame am too much. Sometimes men go through it without having anyone to speak to. Let’s not judge him."

@kofixgee19 commented:

"I’m not supporting the man’s decision, but what if it’s his friend feeding him this time?"

@richardoa2004 wrote:

"She should find a job eer. Gyimiii, so if the man doesn’t give you money, you’ll not starve to death."

@_nanawan said:

"The role of a married man is to provide, yet some stupid feminists keep ranting about women being the prize. Also, this is one of the reasons why some men ask what you bring to the table. Because if you can’t provide for yourself when the man doesn’t, then you’re just a liability."

