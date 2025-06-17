Veteran gospel musician Reverend Edward Akwasi Boateng has received a car gift from Prophet ElBernard Nelson-Eshun

The presentation took place on Sunday, June 15, 2025, after a church service that was held in honour of the singer’s birthday

The gift is the second car ElBernard has gifted the gospel singer in just over a year, highlighting his commitment to giving

Veteran Ghanaian gospel musician, Reverend Edward Akwasi Boateng, was gifted a second car in just over a year by Prophet ElBernard Nelson-Eshun.

Rev Edward Akwasi Boateng receives a new car from Prophet ElBernard Nelson-Eshun on Sunday, June 15, 2025. Image credit: @prophetbernardelbernard

Source: Facebook

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Akwasi Boateng took ownership of the vehicle from the Ghanaian man of God, who heads the Spiritlife Revival Ministries in Accra.

He presented the vehicle to his Christian colleague after church service on Sunday, June 15, 2025.

Prophet ElBernard explained that the gift was to celebrate the veteran singer on his birthday and also on the occasion of Father’s Day.

In February 2024, a video of Akwasi Boateng selling pen drives and compact discs in Kumasi went viral.

He said at the time he was forced to do that because he had become broke and needed to raise money for his children’s school fees.

Akwasi Boateng became a household name in the Ghanaian gospel scene during the 2000s and 2010s, with songs such as M'akoma So Ade, Adee Mepe Nyinaa, and Mebo Wodin becoming nationwide hits.

His fall from grace sparked concerns and led Prophet ElBernard to come to his aid, gifting him a car and a full scholarship for his children’s education.

The YouTube video of the handover last year is below:

Akwasi Boateng receives second car from ElBernard

On June 8, 2025, Edward Akwasi Boateng was invited to a church service of the Spiritlife Revival Ministries by Prophet ElBernard.

The preacher promised him a car to celebrate his birthday the week after that and called on him to return on Sunday, June 15.

Prophet ElBernard Nelson-Eshun gifts Rev Akwasi Boateng a new car in 2024 following a viral video of him selling CDs in Kumasi. Image credit: @sikaofficial1

Source: Twitter

A video shared on Facebook by the SpiritLife Ministries showed the moment Prophet ElBernard presented the car to the overwhelmed singer. He expressed gratitude to God and the pastor for changing the trajectory of his life.

In reply, the Ghanaian man of God explained that he was glad to give out the gift because the car he gave the singer a year prior brought untold blessings into his life.

Ghanaians react to Akwasi Boateng’s second car

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from Ghanaians to the video of Edward Akwasi Boateng receiving a car from Prophet ElBenard Eshun.

Michael Dexter Seddoh said:

"Another one. God bless you more, Prophet."

Doris Akua Safoah Gyebi wrote:

"Paapa de Papa. This grace will not pass me by."

Saint-Eben Boakye commented:

"You could see Rev's appreciation was truly from his heart when the car was presented to him. The spirit of gratitude."

Jennifer Akyeampong said:

"Talk and do!!! That’s right. God bless you, Agya❤️❤️. P.S.: Next week Sunday is also my birthday😌."

William Nana Twumasi wrote:

"I love this. Imagine unbelievers saying nonsense. This man’s song has blessed the body of Christ. More blessings, sir."

Ida Agbenyo commented:

"I have never met a man of God like this before."

Kwabena Pounds said:

"We must learn from this.... This is straight honor from God to Rev. Boateng .... God bless you, prophet of God, for your love and support."

William Kumi commented:

“God... This is true honour, remembering those who laid a good foundation. You taught me this lesson that you must acknowledge pacesetters. God bless you, Papa."

Edward Akwasi Boateng speaks about love life

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Akwasi Boateng described the kind of woman he wants to marry.

The gospel musician boldly disclosed that he was looking for a younger woman between 30 and 40.

Akwasi Boateng said that he was not interested in women like Diana Asamoah due to her lavish lifestyle.

