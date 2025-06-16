A photo of Stephen Adom Kye-Duah, the founder of the renowned All Believers Worship Centre, aka Philadelphia, in a pair of Nike joggers and slides has popped up online

A fan who had the rare moment of sharing a photo with the "Voice of God", as he's often called, shared the photo

Scores of the religious founder's admirers thronged the comments section to express their fascination with Adom Kyei-Duah

A fan of Adom Kyei-Duah has shared his profound moment with the renowned leader of the All Believer's Worship Centre, aka Philadelphia.

Adom Kyei-Duah seen wearing T-shirt and slippers. Photo source: AdomKyei-Duah

Source: Facebook

The religious leader was at home wearing a pair of blue Nike joggers, a plain T-shirt and some bedroom slippers.

Many of Adom Kyei's loyal church followers maintain that they have barely seen the religious leader in any other outfit apart from his signature cassock.

Adom Kyei-Duah heads one of the most successful churches in Ghana.

Last year, the 62-year-old inaugurated a monumental church auditorium at Pokuase Katapor Estate in Accra.

Adom Kyei-Duah's non-religious look stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians as they shared their admiration for Adom Kyei-Duah after seeing him without a cassock.

Adomba Gloria said:

Ah so is he our father papa Adom wow I haven't seen papa in this kind dress before papa is very handsome and gentle the pastor should learn from him ooo very humble we love you Philadelphia 🙏👏

yaw nimo frempong commented:

Time Salute Him , Age Respect Him The Divine Prophet Adom kyei Dua - 62% experience 40% face value with a swagger pose

Ericabebs kloset shared:

You are very lucky to have a picture with papa oooo Woow

Trimudehemaa Efya Se noted:

De first time he bypassed me I turned my back to look him n was like this man is not old as we see on tv..infact he’s handsome ankasa..kas3 color 🥰🥰🥰

Adom Kyei-Duah predicts his death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Adom Kyei Duah had prophesied about the end of his life's mission on earth.

During a sermon in church, the religious leader said he had 37 years on earth until his assignment ended.

The 62-year-old will be 99 years old when he completes his divine assignment, per the prophecy about his departure.

Source: YEN.com.gh