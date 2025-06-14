Dr Osei Kwame Despite and his brother, Dr Ofori Sarpong, were among the high-profile personalities at Sharaf Mahama's boxing event

President John Mahama's brother, Ibrahim Maham,a was also present to support his nephew, Sharaf Mahama

British-Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua looked dapper in a stylish black kaftan at the sold-out event

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

President John Mahama's son, Sharaf Mahama, has set a new record with his sold-out boxing event on June 13, 2025.

The chief executive officer of Legacy Rise Sports invited famous boxers and amateurs for an unforgettable boxing event with ten thrilling fights showcasing both local and foreign talent, marking a key milestone in Ghana's boxing industry.

Despite, Ibrahim Mahama, Dr Ofori Sarpong, and others grace Sharaf Mahama's boxing event. Photo credit: @ghhyper.

Source: Instagram

The "Battle of the Beasts" boxing event, held on June 13, 2025, at the iconic Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra, brought together a dazzling array of celebrities and dignitaries from both local and international spheres, highlighting its importance in Ghana's rich sporting and cultural tapestry.

Despite, Dr Ofori Sarpong attend Sharaf Mahama's event

Among the distinguished attendees were the renowned businessman Dr. Osei Kwame Despite and his brother, Dr. Ofori Sarpong, who arrived dressed in sophisticated ensembles, embodying style and flair as they lent their support to the rising star of the entrepreneurship scene, Sharaf Mahama.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

ras_boateng stated:

"Success has so many friends."

_nanaacheampong_ stated:

"Kyerɛsɛ mo Nkran hɔ deɛ dabiaa bribi ɛɛkɔ so😂ei . Mobɛhye Ghana dakoro na asem asa oo . Yoooo."

Blitzjustinz stated:

"I love how Ghanaians are supporting this young man."

dreamz_amoateng stated:

"This is big thing to have happen Ghana 🇬🇭 Big thanks to that young man I support this a lot."

awura_luv stated:

"God bless sharaf 😍😍.. he is really making boxing very attractive in Ghana."

nana_tweneboah_koduah stated:

"You guys should please find out two more names for us to identify as members of the club, I mean that guy with the head like box is everywhere but what’s his name?."

Dimple Dorrent stated:

"This young man is trying his best to bring back Boxing 🥊 and I love the support he is getting 👏."

Mashilawrings stated:

"Wow Sharaf is a gem 💎."

ras_boateng stated:

"Success has so many friends."

_nanaacheampong_ stated:

"Kyerɛsɛ mo Nkran hɔ deɛ dabiaa bribi ɛɛkɔ so😂ei . Mobɛhye Ghana dakoro na asem asa oo."

The Instagram video is below:

Ibrahim Mahama graces Sharaf Mahama's event

Ibrahim Mahama, the younger brother of President John Dramani Mahama and the influential figure behind Engineers and Planners, a prominent West African mining company, was also present, looking effortlessly chic in a long-sleeve shirt paired with tailored trousers.

The Instagram video is below:

Anthony Joshua attends Sharaf Mahama's boxing event

The event reached an electrifying peak with the presence of British-Nigerian heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua, who entered the arena to thunderous applause.

His visit to Ghana sparked excitement, and he delighted fans by expertly manoeuvring a motorbike through the bustling streets of Accra. Clad in a striking all-black kaftan accentuated with a bespoke sash, Joshua exuded charisma and charm.

Adding further prestige to the occasion was Amir Khan, the celebrated former British world champion boxer, who also attended, enhancing the allure of the event.

The Instagram video is below:

Highlights of Sharaf Mahama's boxing event

The evening’s main attraction featured Ghana’s own Jacob “The Beast” Dickson, stepping into the ring against American challenger Andrew “The Beast” Tabiti in a highly anticipated showdown for the WBC Africa Bridgerweight title.

This clash of titans promised a display of raw power and intricate skill, captivating a large audience eager to witness this high-stakes match.

The card also boasted other riveting bouts, including a bantamweight confrontation where WBO Africa Bantamweight champion Daniel Selassie Gorsh valiantly defended his title against the experienced Theo “Lopez” Allotey.

Additionally, fans were treated to a thrilling cruiserweight fight in which Haruna “Thunder” Mohammed defended his national title against the determined Abdulai Ahmed.

The undercard showcased emerging talent, featuring Abubakar “Bukom Tilapia” Kamoko, the son of boxing legend Bukom Banku, squaring off against Stephen Ackon in a match that had spectators buzzing with anticipation.

Overall, the event was not just a display of athleticism but a vibrant celebration of Ghana's boxing heritage and its burgeoning entrepreneurial spirit.

The Instagram video is below:

Farida Mahama models in a stylish outfit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about President John Mahama's only daughter, who stole the spotlight at Sharaf Mahama's event.

Farida Mahama looked terrific in a black crop top and matching skirt to support her elder brother at his highly anticipated event.

Some social media users have commented on Farida Mahama's flawless look and hairstyle at the event.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh