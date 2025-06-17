The Ghana Drunkards Association has issued a three-week ultimatum to the government to reduce the cost of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages

The group says the prices remain high despite the cedi’s recent appreciation against major currencies, which should have lowered import costs

They warned of a nationwide protest involving their 16.6 million members if their demands are not met within the grace period

The Ghana Drunkards Association has given the government a three-week ultimatum to give in to their demands for a reduction in the cost of alcoholic beverages.

The association, following the recent appreciation of the Ghanaian cedi against major currencies, has voiced concerns about the proportional increase in the price of their favourite alcoholic beverages.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on X depicted the president of the GDA, Moses Drybones, expressing concern about the 15% increase in the prices of alcoholic drinks.

He said:

“To date, the prices of alcoholic drinks keep going up. If you purchase alcohol, there is an increment of about 15%, and this affects vendors.”

The Drunkards Association disclosed that they are not pleased with the cost of alcoholic drinks. They based their argument on recent movements in the Ghanaian economy that have seen the cedi continue to gain against the US dollar.

This development has had a positive impact on specific sectors of the economy, such as the reduction in the prices of fuel and a reduction in the prices of goods in select markets.

Expressing frustration in the video, a representative of the group said:

“We’ve learnt that the cedi has gained some strength and the prices of some items have been reduced. However, the cost of alcohol remains high.”

Ghana Drunkards Association issues three-week ultimatum

In light of their frustration, the Ghana Drunkards Association issued a three-week ultimatum to the John Mahama-led administration and the Minister of Trade, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, demanding a reduction in the prices of alcoholic beverages.

The group said:

”We are therefore calling on President John Dramani Mahama and his Minister for Trade and Industry to do something about the prices."

The association emphasised that their demands extend beyond alcoholic beverages, noting that non-alcoholic drinks are also affected.

The group claimed to have given the government a three-week grace period to heed their demands.

"We have given them a three-week grace period to meet us so we can deliberate on how to reduce the prices of alcohol.

We are not making this call for only alcoholic drinks but for the non-alcoholic ones as well.” They said.

They warned that if their demands are not considered, they would trigger a nationwide protest involving an estimated 16.6 million members.

The warning comes after the Ghanaian cedi saw a dramatic rebound in 2025, with Bloomberg reporting nearly a 50 per cent appreciation against the US dollar, making it the world’s best-performing currency so far this year (2025).

The cedi, which began the year at approximately GH₵15 to the dollar, is now trading near GH₵10.

However, the group contends that the stronger currency should naturally reduce prices of imported goods such as alcohol, a change that, they argue, has not yet materialised.

