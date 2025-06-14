The Ghana Drunkards Association has made some demands of President John Dramani Mahama and given him an ultimatum to meet them

A spokesperson of the Association said that if the Mahama-led administration fails to meet their demands, they would be forced to demonstrate

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share varied thoughts on the matter

The Ghana Drunkards Association has given the government an ultimatum to adjust the prices of alcoholic drinks downward or they will demonstrate against the Mahama-led administration.

A representative who spoke on behalf of the association said they have given President John Mahama up to three weeks from when they made their demands for him to ensure their requests are granted.

In a video on X, the representative explained that the cedi has been gaining some strength against major foreign currencies like the US Dollar and Pound, hence their demand.

He stated that they are not asking for only the prices of alcoholic drinks to be reduced, but non-alcoholic drinks must also see a reduction.

They argue that prices of other products have been reduced since the cedi started performing well against the dollar. However, the prices of drinks are still high.

“To date, the prices of alcoholic drinks keep going up. If you purchase alcohol, there is an increment of about 15%, and this affects vendors. We’ve learnt that the cedi has gained some strength and the price of some items has been reduced. However, the cost of alcohol remains high.”

“We are therefore calling on President John Dramani Mahama and his Minister for Trade and Industry to do something about the prices. We have given them a three-week grace period to meet us so we can deliberate on how to reduce the prices of alcohol. We are not making this call for only alcoholic drinks but for the non-alcoholic ones as well,” he added.

The young man said that if the government fails to address their issues, they will be forced to demonstrate after the given grace period.

“If we do not hear anything after the given grace period, the association will demonstrate. We are about 16.5 million members, so a demonstration will not be pleasing to the sight.”

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians comment on alcohol price reduction

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@Awal4PF said:

“We are not serious in this country at all.”

@owuraku_obeng wrote:

“Is this not Moses DryBones??? The same guy who recorded that conversation with ECG customer service personnel?”

@eugene_wiafe said:

“@GhPoliceService their members are the ones who keep fooling on our roads.”

@WEBBZJAY wrote:

“As3m wo Ghana oooo eeeiiii 😂😂😂😂.”

@itsLamb3rt said:

“So they are basically asking the government to lower alcohol prices, so people can ruin their livers and kidneys, only to burden the same government with healthcare costs. Makes perfect sense. 😂🤦‍♂️.”

@techyysamuel wrote:

“I’ve watched this guy’s interview with Nana Yaa Brefo. Don’t let the title drunkard deceive you. He’s very intelligent 😂.”

@VanSlomo said:

“Government should put 1gh on alcoholic beverages, and that money should be for free Dialysis and Liver care. As you drink, you contribute towards your treatment @hon_atoforson.”

@andrew692633 wrote:

“Government should do them a favour by banning alcohol.”

@AkwasiDuahKK said:

“Beer is too expensive in this country.”

