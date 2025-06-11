A Ghanaian police officer allegedly bit a 24-year-old man’s nose after a confrontation over queuing to purchase cheaper rice in Berekum

The incident occurred following the arrival of truckloads of rice in the area, where prices had dropped drastically from GH₵700 to GH₵250

Ghanaians on social media have demanded the prosecution of the police officer, with widespread reactions condemning the violent act

Ghanaians have called for the prosecution of a police officer stationed in Berekum for allegedly assaulting a 24-year-old man over rice.

An alleged confrontation between a police officer and a man in Berekum over rice results in the man's nose being bitten. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The incident happened in Berekum, a township located in the western part of the Bono Region in Ghana. The police officer reportedly bit the nose of Innusah Mohammed, a 24-year-old man, following a misunderstanding over queuing to purchase rice.

Before the incident occurred, the people of the region were excited over the arrival of truckloads of a relatively cheaper rice. This was a significant relief to since this also came with a substantial price drop.

Previously, a 25kg bag of rice was priced at GH₵700 under the leadership of former President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Now, the price has been slashed to just GH₵250 under the President John Mahama administration, bringing a surge in demand within the locality of Berekum.

A police officer is facing heat for allegedly biting Innusah Mohammed on the nose over a rice queue dispute in Berekum. Photo credit: Getty images

Source: Getty Images

As the crowds rushed to get their share, tensions heightened when the officer allegedly attempted to use his authority to skip the queue. His actions were met with resistance from several individuals, which led to an exchange of heated words.

The altercation escalated quickly into a violent confrontation, during which saw the police official reportedly bite Innusah Mohammed's nose, leaving the man bleeding profusely.

The incident has left residents questioning the conduct of law enforcement officials and raising concerns over the growing frustrations surrounding the recent price drop of essential goods.

At the time of filing this report, local authorities have yet to release an official statement on the matter. The video of the victim, Innusah Mohammed, narrating his ordeal is embedded below.

Reactions to policeman's alleged nose biting

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video posted by @newscentertv on TikTok. Some of the comments are below:

@Pro_designer_ commented:

"How do I explain to my kids that my nose was bitten off because of rice.😭"

@_therealbee_ wrote:

"How's the law going to even treat this?"

@RenateJudah commented:

"It’s not about rice but anger management and self-awareness. A police man should be able to manage his anger. This type would shoot without thinking twice. Sad!"

@bracoutinho10 commented:

"Luis Suarez senior brother."

Survey shows Ghanaians do not trust police

YEN.com.gh also reported that a Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) report showed that 18.4% of Ghanaians admitted to offering bribes in 2024, with men more likely to engage in bribery than women.

The Police Motor Transport and Traffic Division (MTTD) was ranked the most corrupt public institution, followed by the general police force and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

According to an Afrobarometer survey, only 28% of Ghanaians trusted the police, and 63% believed most officers were corrupt. Experts called the findings on Ghana's corruption timely.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh