Makola market women have slashed fish prices from GH¢400 to GH¢250 in celebration of President John Mahama’s leadership

Their joy follows a reported economic rebound, with the African Development Bank projecting Ghana’s GDP to grow by 4.5% in 2025

The women pointed to the cedi’s strength and better living standards as reasons for their cheerful praise and generous discounts

A group of market women at Makola, Accra, has decided to spread their happiness to the public by significantly reducing the price of their goods.

In a video shared on social media, the market women praised Ghanaian President John Mahama and sang songs for him.

They appreciated him for his leadership in the recent economic boom, along with the drastic rise in the Ghanaian cedi against other foreign currencies, such as the dollar.

They also applauded Mahama for the improved living conditions they are experiencing.

The market women laughed and rejoiced, saying;

"Mahama, things have eased up a little. Oh Mahama, we thank you! What haven’t we done for you? You are truly great! If you call me, you’ll meet me dressed in full Agradaa!" they sang in jubilation.

Market women rejoice over good living conditions

YEN.com.gh reports that the African Development Bank (AfDB) projected Ghana's GDP to grow by 4.5% before the end of 2025, driven by a rebound in the mining sector, fiscal consolidation efforts, and tighter monetary policies.

This means more employment opportunities for the public, better access to goods and services, and increased confidence in Ghana’s financial future.

This effect on the nation's economy is worth cheering for the president. In celebration of Mahama's effective leadership and planning, these market women decided to halve the price of one of their goods.

One of the women said out loud that they had decided to slash the price of fish (dried fish) dramatically from GH¢400 to as low as GH¢250.

Watch the video of the women selling their goods cheaply below;

