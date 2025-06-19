Deborah Seyram Adablah was released from the Nsawam prison on Thursday, June 19, 2025, after serving her 45-day jail term

In a TikTok live session with her followers, the controversial socialite recounted her experiences from her short stint in prison

Deborah Seyram Adablah was sentenced to prison on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, following a bench warrant for her arrest over contempt charges

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Deborah Seyram Adablah has recounted some of her experiences from her 45-day jail term at the Nsawam prisons following her release on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

Deborah Seyram Adablah recounts experiences from her 45-day prison stint after her release. Photo source: @eyeamdhat

Source: TikTok

The controversial socialite held a TikTok live session with her numerous followers moments after she regained her freedom.

She noted that, unlike some superstitious individuals, she declined to perform the ritual of going to the beach to bathe and remove the prison's stench from oneself.

According to her, contrary to some claims, she and other inmates had regular access to water every day and were able to shower twice a day. She urged her followers to be excited that she had successfully served her prison stint and returned to society in good condition.

Deborah Seyram Adablah shared that she surrendered only one outfit and a bag to the authorities before she handed herself over to begin her 45-day jail term at the Nsawam prisons. She also spoke about the condition in her prison cell, stating that there were many flies around.

Speaking about her plans after her release from prison, she shared that she was happy to be back home healthy and was not interested in throwing any lavish party to celebrate her release.

The socialite noted that she would consider throwing a new house party as she had planned to move out of her apartment before she went to prison.

Deborah Seyram Adablah with her ex-lover, Mr Ernest Kwasi Nimako. Photo source: @eyeamdhat

Source: TikTok

Recounting her experience, Deborah Seyram Adablah claimed that she saw her prison stint as a vacation despite encountering some challenges throughout the entire 45 days.

She said:

"I saw it (prison) like I was going on vacation, even though there were challenges. You do not expect everywhere to be 100 percent. So, I went on vacation and faced some challenges and came back."

Deborah Seyram Adablah's arrest and sentencing

Deborah Seyram Adablah was sentenced to Nsawam Prison for 45 days on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. She reported herself to the Ghana Police Service to serve the 45-day jail term after the Accra High Court issued a bench warrant for her immediate arrest on May 5, 2025.

The socialite's 45-day jail term sentencing pertained to a lawsuit she filed against her former boss and bank executive, Mr Ernest Kwasi Nimako, with whom she was involved in a secret affair during her years as a National Service Scheme (NSS) personnel member in 2023.

Deborah Seyram Adablah and Mr Ernest Kwasi Nimako's love affair ended abruptly after a year when the former bank executive reclaimed his car gift and stopped paying the money he had allegedly agreed to provide for her accommodation.

In her lawsuit against her former lover, the socialite alleged that Mr Nimako promised to get her an apartment and pay a three-year rent fee in addition to giving her a GH¢3,000 monthly stipend for her upkeep.

She also alleged that her ex-boss had expressed his intention to divorce his wife and marry her instead before starting a lucrative business for her.

On Tuesday, November 28, 2024, the court ruled in favour of Mr Ernest Kwasi Nimako, stating that Seyram Adablah’s case lacked merit and that there were no substantive issues raised in the lawsuit.

Deborah Seyram Adablah was found guilty of contempt of court after she made some negative remarks about the judges involved in her case.

Watch the video below:

Deborah's remarks about prison stint stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

jarbrella said:

"Yoo, welcome back our lovely disappointed side chick😍😍."

godwinetuyao commented:

"Sending you love and hugs, Seyram. Who Jah bless, no man curse. May God bless you with new opportunities to put your haters in big shame.🙌❤️😢."

akosuah_afrakumah said:

"She looks different 🥴."

morowah commented:

"She go talk herself back to prison."

Ataa Ayi's mechanic receives gifts after release

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Atta Ayi's mechanic received gifts after he was released from prison.

Yaw Asante Agyekum shared that his friends had supported him with a car and money to rebuild his business since he regained his freedom after 23 years in prison.

Ataa Ayi's mechanic expressed his gratitude to his benefactors, who provided support as he began to resettle in society.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh