Deborah Seyram Adablah has announced her return to social media after serving 45 days in prison

The viral Ghanaian side chick dragged her former boss and alleged fling to court in 2023, but later got sentenced this year

Deborah's first message after her prison sentence has garnered significant traction on social media

Deborah Seyram Adablah has been released from prison after serving a 45-day jail term for contempt.

A bench warrant was released for Deborah's immediate arrest on May 5, after she accused a High Court judge of bias in her legal battle with her former boss and alleged fling.

In a new video Deborah shared on social media on June 19, the viral sensation was seen in the same clothes she had on when she was sentenced.

Deborah Adablah appeared healthy and in high spirits in her first public sighting after leaving the Nsawam female prison.

She beamed with smiles and thanked God as she returned to her old ways of creating content and keeping her online community going.

A bystander observed that she didn't look like she had been in prison.

In a post accompanying her first taste of freedom after 45 days, Deborah Seyram Adablah said,

"Thank you, OIC, chiefs, my ewurabas and special inmates of the Nsawam Female Prison for preservation, correction and security. I love you all."

Deborah's post has garnered significant traction on social media as netizens weigh in on some changes they've identified about her.

Why was Deborah Seyram arrested?

In 2023, Deborah Seyram filed a lawsuit against her office romance partner, Ernest Nimako, who was a former Chief Finance Officer at a renowned bank in Ghana.

She was working at the bank as a National Service person when the affair began.

Deborah alleged that the former CFO promised to buy her a car, cover her accommodation for three years, and provide a monthly stipend of GH¢3,000.

Their relationship hit the rocks about a year later, causing the office romance partner to reclaim his car gift and discontinue payments for the accommodation.

Deborah sued her former boss for breach of promise, sexual harassment, and failure to deliver on various financial and personal commitments.

She eventually lost the case following a determination by the High Court in Accra, presided over by Justice John Bosco Nabarese.

While the two-year-old case was ongoing, the court ordered that a Honda Civic vehicle, which was at the centre of the issues in court, be impounded and taken away from her until the final determination of the case.

During the execution of the order, Deborah Seyram challenged the court bailiffs. She objected to the order with an argument that the bailiffs needed more days from the day the order was issued before they could enforce that court order.

Deborah Seyram Adablah accused the High Court judge who presided over the case of bias.

Adablah made disparaging remarks in two videos posted to her page against the judges working on her case.

The videos played in open court influenced the court's decision to summon Adablah before the court, where she was handed her 45-day jail term.

