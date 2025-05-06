Deborah Seyram Adablah has been handed a 45-day jail term after a bench warrant was issued for her immediate arrest on May 5

This comes after her hot takes on social media targeted at the judges involved in her court case with her former boss

Her verdict has garnered significant traction on social media as netizens weigh in on her legal woes

Deborah Seyram Adablah, who became a viral sensation after her failed affair with her boss, has been handed a 45-day jail term. This comes after a bench warrant was issued for her arrest on May 5.

Deborah Adablah was instructed to appear in court, where she will show cause why she shouldn't be held in contempt for making disparaging remarks in two videos posted to her page against the judges working on her case.

A video of her supposedly at the court negotiating her final moments before going to prison has surfaced on social media.

"This is not a live sentence, so I don't expect anyone to laugh about it. It's my life I'm trying to enjoy. Whatever comes with it, I'll chest it," Deborah said as she tried to get some assistance in the courtroom after she was found guilty of contempt.

Deborah Adablah's legal woes began in 2023 after she filed a lawsuit against her office romance partner, Ernest Nimako, who was a former Chief Finance Officer at a renowned bank in Ghana.

She was working at the bank as a National Service person when the affair began.

Deborah alleged that the former CFO promised to buy her a car, cover her accommodation for three years, and provide a monthly stipend of GH¢3,000.

She also alleged that her former fling promised to marry her after divorcing his wife and offer her a lump sum to start a business.

Things turned awry between Adablah and Mr Nimako a year later. The former banker reclaimed his car gift and discontinued payments for the accommodation.

