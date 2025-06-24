GH Kobby's alleged accomplice, Kojo Emmanuel, was released from police custody on Tuesday, June 24, 2025

In a video, the young man spoke for the first time while he was at the police station after his release

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to express excitement after news of Kojo Emmanuel's release emerged

Ghanaian Snapchat influencer GH Kobby was remanded into police custody following his appearance at the Yeji magistrate court on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

GH Kobby's alleged accomplice, Kojo Emmanuel, speaks after his release. Photo source: @ghkobby3, @koforiduaflowers5, @yaababy

The social media personality's alleged accomplices, Kojo Emmanuel, popularly known as Kojo Diamond or Obolo, and Michael Kabutey, were also reportedly discharged from the case and released from police custody.

The two men were arrested and taken into custody in connection with GH Kobby's alleged accidental shooting of his girlfriend, Philipa Frimpong, popularly known as Yaa Baby, at Seker in Yeji, the capital of the Pru East District of the Bono East Region, on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

Following his release, Kojo Emmanuel was spotted at the police station in Yeji, where he broke his silence for the first time since the unfortunate incident.

Kojo Emmanuel speaks after his release

In a series of videos, Kojo Emmanuel engaged in a TikTok live session with many Ghanaians, who inquired about his well-being.

He shared that he was feeling better and was recovering from an eye problem he experienced throughout his two-week stint in police custody.

The late Yaa Baby. Photo source: @yaababy169

The young man was later spotted in high spirits as he conversed with friends who visited the police station to fetch him after his release. He sounded cheerful as he laughed while enjoying his newfound freedom.

Kojo Emmanuel's release from prison comes weeks after his friends and TikTok influencers sympathised with him during his predicament and embarked on an online campaign to rally support for him.

GH Kobby set to reappear in court

GH Kobby, who was denied bail and has been remanded in police custody, is set to reappear before the Yeji Magistrate Court on Thursday, July 10, 2025.

According to reports, the social media personality's plea was rejected by the courts, and he will be remanded in police custody to give more time for investigators to ascertain the facts of the case.

The videos of Kojo Emmanuel speaking after his release are below:

Reactions to Kojo Emmanuel's release

Kojo Emmanuel's release from police custody triggered positive reactions from Ghanaians, who were excited to see him regain his freedom. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

phrancnero6 commented:

"Obolo is asking the man where he will get Omotuo to chop now.😂."

Big bash wrote:

"Eii Obolo. Oh, hmm, we thank God."

efyashugar0 said:

"We are waiting for him."

Yaa Baby's funeral poster causes controversy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yaa Baby's funeral poster caused controversy after her close friend, Richlove, who was also her roommate, was shared on social media on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

The choice of picture for the poster triggered backlash from Ghanaians, who criticised the deceased's friends and family.

The details concerning the late Yaa Baby's funeral arrangements also surfaced on social media.

