TikTok star and Kumasi-based socialite GH Kobby was recently arrested for allegedly shooting his girlfriend, Yaa Baby

Almost 10 days after the incident, a funeral poster of the deceased girlfriend has surfaced on social media

The funeral poster has sparked mixed reactions, with many criticising the choice of photos on the poster

A purported funeral poster for the late Philipa Frimpong, popularly known on social media as Yaa Baby, has emerged just over a week after her passing.

Yaa Baby, sometimes referred to as Shuga, passed away on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in a tragic incident while with her boyfriend, TikTok star GH Kobby.

Funeral poster for GH Kobby's girlfriend, Yaa Baby, emerges online. Photo source: @ghkobby, @yaababe611

Source: TikTok

GH Kobby, known in private life as Hayford Boateng and his deceased girlfriend, travelled on what initially appeared to be a social visit to the village of Seker, near Yeji in the Pru East District of the Bono East Region. They were accompanied by two men, Kojo Emmanuel and Michael Kabutey.

The visit began peacefully, with the group visiting a residence where GH Kobby had stayed for his community service while attending the University of Development Studies (UDS). They were reportedly welcomed by locals and offered food during their stay.

However, the situation turned tragic when GH Kobby allegedly returned to their vehicle to retrieve a firearm. Witnesses reported that the weapon was loaded in full view of others present. Before anyone could intervene, a gunshot rang out, fatally wounding Yaa Baby.

He reportedly rushed her to St. Mathias Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries shortly after arriving.

The group had travelled to the community in Yeji after attending the late Mamponghene Daasebre Osei Bonsu II's funeral rites before the unfortunate shooting incident happened.

GH Kobby was arrested alongside the two other men in the entourage following the fatal shooting. They have subsequently been remanded into custody.

GH Kobby's girlfriend Yaa Baby's funeral poster

As the case lingers, friends, family and other sympathisers have been mourning the deceased on social media.

Yaa Baby's close friend, Richlove, who lived with her in the same apartment, released a funeral poster on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, exactly one week after the deceased's passing.

Daddy Lumba's Owuo Atu Me Dunsini, a poignant song for mourning, accompanied Yaa Baby's poster in the post shared on TikTok.

See Yaa Baby's poster below:

The funeral poster of Yaa Baby found its way onto other social media platforms. The artwork depicted her wearing a strapless dress, showing her chest and shoulder areas. The poster also confirmed Yaa Baby to be 21.

See another post below:

Reactions to Yaa Baby's funeral poster

The emergence of Yaa Baby's funeral poster has sparked mixed reactions online. While some joined in mourning her, others criticised the choice of pictures used.

Many critics found the pictures on her poster inappropriate for showing too much skin. YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions below.

Boni Kawaku said:

"Rest well, beautiful lady. May the Almighty grant you the power to wake up again."

Ernest KBedu said:

"So on her poster kraa it's show your back dresses. Meaning ''Slay Queen'' to the grave. She will be the asamando slay Queen."

Daniel Osei-Poku said:

"So the family couldn’t find any decent pic for her poster other than this? Or they simply want to say this was what the deceased stood for?"

Isaac Bortey said:

"When their parents advised them, they would not listen and they think they are old enough, but we should always remember that the advice of elders plays a major role in our lives if we listen."

Vivian Towui said:

"This one is called celebration of life... she is even holding iPhone to where she doesn't know....let the family bury her with fried rice and chicken because she likes enjoyment too much...in this world nobody is perfect... sorry oh😭😭😭."

GH Kobby's late girlfriend, Yaa Baby, looks dazzling in fine hair. Photo source: @yaababe611

Source: Instagram

Yaa Baby's father defends GH Kobby

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Yaa Baby's father had defended his deceased daughter's boyfriend, GH Kobby, after he allegedly shot her dead.

Speaking after a family meeting where GH Kobby's father lambasted his son, Yaa Baby's father claimed that the suspect and his friends tried to revive Yaa Baby after she was shot, but unfortunately, she could not survive.

He urged the public to stop spreading claims that the killing was premeditated, adding that both families would meet to discuss the way forward.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh