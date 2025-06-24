Ghanaian influencer Hayford Boateng, aka GH Kobby, has been remanded into police custody by the Yeji Magistrate Court on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, to reappear on July 10

Ghanaian Snapchat influencer GH Kobby has been remanded into police custody after reappearing before the Yeji magistrate court on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

Yeji Magistrate Court remands Ghanaian influencer, GH Kobby, into custody while his companion, Obolo, is released following the alleged murder of Yaa Baby. Image credit: ghkobby3, kwadwo3, yaababe611

Source: TikTok

During a visit to Yeji in the Bono East region of Ghana on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, Yaa Baby was fatally shot.

Reports claimed GH Kobby, real name Hayford Boateng, discharged a pump-action shotgun that hit her in the arm and led to her death.

GH Kobby appears before Yeji court

On the 16th of June, 2025, the GH Kobby and his alleged accomplices appeared before the Yeji Magistrate's court.

The trial judge remanded them into custody and adjourned the case to Tuesday, June 24, for further investigations to be carried out.

On the resumption of the trial, GH Kobby was remanded into custody until July 10, 2025, to give more time for investigators to ascertain the facts of the case.

His plea was not taken.

The two other suspects, Obolo and Michael Kabutey, were discharged.

The TikTok video of the latest update in the GH Kobby court case is below.

Obolo's release sparked jubilation on social media, as a campaign was ongoing to free him from custody.

GH Kobby exonerated by Yaa Baby’s family

In the lead-up to the trial, the families of the deceased Yaa Baby and her boyfriend, accused of shooting her, held a meeting.

Yaa Baby's father refutes claims that his daughter's boyfriend, GH Kobby, shot and killed her intentionally. Image credit: @yaababe611, @koforiduaflowers5, ghkobby3

Source: TikTok

At the meeting, Yaa Baby’s father came to GH Kobby’s defence and said he did not deliberately shoot his daughter.

“He did not kill my daughter intentionally. After the shooting, they attempted to revive her, but she was not strong enough. 'Perhaps God wanted to call her to join him in heaven,” he said.

Yaa Baby’s father added that such claims are damaging and should cease.

“GH Kobby's family has promised to find a way to help us in sending my daughter on her way. So, all the claims that he intentionally shot her should cease. The two families will meet and decide the best way forward," he added.

Yaa Baby’s father’s comments sparked mixed social media reactions, with many expressing outrage over his defence of his daughter’s alleged murderer.

The Instagram video of Yaa Baby’s father defending GH Kobby is below.

Family shares Yaa Baby’s funeral information

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that GH Kobby’s girlfriend, Yaa Baby, was seen on a funeral poster that sparked controversy.

The poster showed her wearing a strapless dress, showing her chest and shoulder areas.

The choice of photo for Yaa Baby’s poster led to social media backlash as the family was criticised for not selecting a more appropriate image.

