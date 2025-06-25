A black woman moved from the United States to Accra, Ghana, in August 2024, to seek a deeper connection with her African roots after two years in Bali

After 10 months in Ghana, she feels at home, peaceful, and has had no issues running her skincare business, enjoying the supportive community around her

Her video trended online, with reactions emphasising the need for financial stability and lifestyle among Black Americans moving abroad

A Black American woman who recently relocated to Ghana has shared her transformative journey and the reasons behind her decision to leave her previous home.

In a video that has captured the attention of many, she spoke openly about her experiences and the sense of belonging she has found in Accra, Ghana, despite the few challenges and cultural differences.

Originally, she had left the United States in 2022, heading to Bali, Indonesia, in search of a fresh start. She spent two years there and appreciated the tranquillity of the island. However, something was missing.

As a Black woman, she felt out of place, as she was longing for a deeper connection with her African roots as an African American.

Although Bali was peaceful, she realised that being surrounded by people who didn’t share her heritage made her feel isolated. She longed to be around “her people”—people who understood where she came from.

Her quest to find that sense of belonging led her to conduct thorough research, and soon, she discovered a growing number of Black Americans were making the move to Accra, Ghana.

This prompted her to make the bold decision to move to Ghana, a place that has long been a haven for those seeking to reconnect with their African heritage.

She decided to make the move to Accra, Ghana. Ten months have passed, and she stated that she feels at home and peaceful.

According to her, she doesn't have any problems in Ghana because she is the kind of person who stays to herself.

She said that she is in the skincare business, and ever since she has been in Ghana, she has had no issues running her business.

In her words:

"I left America in 2022. I moved to Bali, Indonesia. I lived there for two years, and then last year, in August 2024, I decided to move to Ghana.

There's not a lot of Black people in Bali, Indonesia. Although it is very peaceful. I wanted to be around more people that look like me and to feel like I'm at home. So I started doing my research, and I saw a lot of Black Americans moving to Accra, Ghana. So I moved to Accra, Ghana.

Like I said, I've been here 10 months now. It's been amazing. It has its little pros and cons, but to me, it's been okay. I feel at home, I feel at peace, and I'm a person who stays to myself anyway. So I don't really have a lot of problems."

Watch the video below.

Reactions to Black American's love for Ghana

Some of the reactions are below.

@Lechiboroni commented:

"Well, it only feels at home when you got your bag right 💰 and tread carefully.🤗"

@akabayire wrote:

"Making money from your phone de3 influencer oo anaa?"

YEN.com.gh