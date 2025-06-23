A video of a Ghanaian lady using her lived experiences to advise would-be couples has left many people feeling emotional

This comes after she detailed how she ignored advice from doctors to undergo a genotype test, only to regret it later

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video have consoled the young lady on her current ordeal

A young Ghanaian woman has opened up about what she believes is a mistake she made prior to getting married.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young lady @jeiel862, who looked visibly sad, said it all happened after meeting a man she considered the love of her life.

A Ghanaian woman shares her regrets after getting married without a genotype test. Photo credit: @urbazon/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Eager to settle down, the young lady said they decided to marry but found a way to not undergo a genotype test despite the insistence from her church and doctors.

She later gave birth, and that was when she and her husband both discovered they were AS and had brought forth a child with the same genotype.

Facing their new reality, the young lady said she and her husband now spend a lot of time with their child in the hospital, a situation which has put a strain on their marriage.

The lady who was close to tears in the video then confessed that she is filled with regret for ignoring the advice to take a genotype test before her wedding, hence using her ordeal to advise would-be couples not to make the same mistake she made.

"The hospital has been my second home for the past 10 years because I chose to follow love and refused to listen to my doctor and the people around me.

"We gave birth to a beautiful baby girl, but unfortunately, my baby has AS. The hospital has now become my second home, and my baby is constantly in pain. She now has a wound on her leg which will not heal."

A Ghanaian lady opens up about the difficulty in her marriage after she ignored doctors' advice. Photo credit: @LightFieldStudios/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

"It has put a big strain on my marriage. The love we thought we had for each other has faded away. Things have begun to slow down, and I regret not doing the genotype test."

At the time of filing the report, the video had raked in over 10,000 likes and 1,000 comments.

Reactions to the lady ignoring doctors' advice

Social media users who took to the video's comments section comforted the young lady on her ordeal.

Pretty vibes stated:

"Pls join Alpha hour at 12 am midnight, it can change."

Arc geezy commented:

"Thanks for making this video. People shouldn't be selfish, not putting into consideration the consequences. Such choices can have serious effects on an innocent baby who will suffer all through his/her life. Spread the word. Thanks for your courage and the advice."

Malkia_b added:

"You both made your choice... it is well. Poor child has to live with the consequences. She will grow out of the crisis by God's grace."

Mac stated:

"I sympathize with you, but this pain was avoidable. Handling genotype mismatch lightly should be discouraged, unless you’ve decided not to have kids and have done the necessary medical checks."

PrincessOfPeace_88 lamented:

"I have a question about this genotype thing. I did the same test before, when I wanted to get married, and we were told my husband is AS while I'm negative. Does that mean I don't have a genotype? Please help me understand. THANKS."

Doctor advises couples on genotype test

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a doctor advised would-be couples on the five medical checks to do first.

Top of the list, according to Dr Quaicoe in a TikTok video, was for couples to know their sickle cell status.

The second check was for individuals to know the blood group of their partners as well as their compatibility.

