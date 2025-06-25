2007 Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) winner Ama Hilla, whose real name is Lena Ama Acquah, has shared heartbreaking memories of her former pastor-turned-fiance

The Beauty queen, who is currently a gospel musician, claimed that her relationship with the pastor ended badly because he was envious of her success

Ghanaian beauty queen Ama, the inaugural winner of Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) competition, has candidly shared the troubling experiences she faced following her rise to fame.

In an eye-opening interview with popular radio host Cynthia Tima Kumkum on Adom FM, Ama detailed the emotional manipulation and financial exploitation perpetrated by her former boyfriend, who was also a pastor.

2007 GMB Queen faces emotional abuse

According to Ama, her boyfriend took complete control of her finances, seizing the money she earned from advertisements and even claiming ownership of the luxurious car she received from TV3 as part of her GMB prize.

"After winning GMB, I became a highly sought-after public figure in town. Despite this, I was reluctant to end my relationship with my boyfriend, not realising that he had ulterior motives."

"He drove the car around town, and people started referring to him as Ghana's Most Handsome, basking in the attention that should have been mine."

2007 GMB Queen builds a church for her boyfriend

Ama recounted a particularly distressing episode when she was presented with an opportunity to travel to China for a promotional event.

Upon her return, Ama added that her boyfriend's appearance fees were paid in dollars. This led to Stacy, a representative from TV3, considering legal action against him due to the financial disputes.

Ama asserted, emphasising her resilience. She also recalled how she once rallied all the other GMB queens to support her ex-boyfriend’s church projects by donating to his initiatives, a gesture that reflects her generous spirit even in the face of betrayal

"Instead of supporting my career, he confined me to a room, preventing me from boarding the Emirates flight I had booked. I ended up having to take a Kenya Airways flight the next day,"

"To this day, he has become quite wealthy, but I can confidently say that God has not let me down; I am not lacking in anything."

2011 GMB Queen undergoes cosmetic surgery

Sally Akua Amoakowaa, widely known as Akua GMB, who was crowned Ghana's Most Beautiful in 2011, has recently undergone a transformative non-surgical cosmetic enhancement designed to harmonise her facial proportions with the use of injectable dermal fillers.

This increasingly popular procedure allows for subtle aesthetic improvements without invasive surgery, delivering remarkable results.

In a striking video shared on social media, Akua GMB showed off her refreshed appearance, showcasing features that appeared nearly a decade younger.

Her complexion radiated with a luminous glow, while the strategic placement of fillers in her cheeks, temples, chin, jawline, and lips created a beautifully balanced visage.

Embracing her revitalised look, the celebrity mother opted for a stylish, short natural hairstyle and adorned herself with elegant gold jewellery, exuding sophistication as she posed confidently for the cameras, showcasing her fresh, makeup-free face.

Akua GMB celebrates her 36th birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Akua GMB, the winner 2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner who was celebrated on Friday, October 11, 2024.

The former beauty queen posted heartfelt words and beautiful photos on her official Instagram page.

A bevvy of Ghanaian celebrities have commented on Akua GMB's flawless makeup and hairstyle.

