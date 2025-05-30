Nigerian TikToker Silencer Ojionu has praised the Ghanaian police for their respectful conduct compared to their Nigerian counterparts

He highlighted how Ghanaian authorities refrain from interfering in citizens’ affairs, even when dealing with high-profile individuals

The comedian sparked reactions after commending the Ghanaian police during his month-long stay in Ghana

Nigerian TikToker Silencer Ojionu recently shared his experience with law enforcement in Ghana, a few months after arriving in the country.

The comedian noted the difference between the Ghana Police Service (GPS) and the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

Naija comedian Silencer Ojionu compares the Nigerian Police to the Ghana Police, criticising the former and praising the latter for their professionalism.

In a video on his TikTok page, he shared his observations, giving his fans and followers insight into how policemen in Ghana behave.

He said that authorities in Ghana do not interfere in other people’s business, even if the person is as popular as he is.

He claimed this is the complete opposite of what happens in Nigeria, where he comes from.

According to him, the Ghanaian police are very well behaved, and the Nigerian police should try to emulate their actions.

He added that policemen in Nigeria mishandle citizens far more often than those in Ghana.

Nigerian comedian Silencer Ojionu speaks out on his unforgettable experience in the hands of policemen in Lagos.

To drive his point home, the popular entertainer explained that during his month-long stay in Ghana, he experienced no issues with the police—a refreshing change from his frequent run-ins with law enforcement in Nigeria, often over petty matters.

He noted that police officers back home frequently try to extort him due to his fame, but in Ghana, he is met with cheers from the police, which he prefers.

Watch the video of the comedian comparing Nigerian and Ghanaian police:

Reactions to Silencer comparing Ghana & Nigeria police

Silencer's post, as expected, sparked conversation online due to the longstanding friendly rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria.

Some netizens agreed with his views, while others criticised him for raising a topic as sensitive as comparing agencies from two entirely different countries.

YEN.com.gh gathered a range of reactions to Silencer's post, including opinions from both supporters and critics.

Heaven Gate agreed:

"Tell them, bro, the only thing Nigeria come pass Ghana is football, nothing else."

THE KUBANI commented:

"If I come across your videos, shame dey catch me for you… With all this beard wey dey your face… nothing Dey your head."

Dollar queen wrote:

"There's no other love like a mother's. That’s y Ghana is our motherland 👍👍👍 peace is our hallmark."

Rave suggested:

"Thank you for the kind words, but these videos keep inviting them here, and we don’t want that."

Derrick Kyei Frimpong commented:

"Ghana Police Service (GPS). Nigeria Police Force(NPF). One country is service, the other is Force."

Victor 147 wrote:

"Ghana police is the real definition of the phrase “police is your friend.“

Ghana Police Service promotes four standout officers

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the Ghana Police Service promoted four officers from the Western Central Regional Police Command in recognition of their diligence, professionalism, and dedication to duty.

The promoted officers, identified as General Sergeant Fetus Gameli Kukuia, General Corporal Christian Asare, General Corporal Nicholas Kingsley Amoah, and General Constable Adam Yakubu, were elevated to the ranks of Inspector, Sergeant, and Lance Corporal.

The Ghana Police Service emphasised that these promotions serve as motivation for other personnel and reaffirm their commitment to rewarding excellence in the fight against crime.

