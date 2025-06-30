A Ghanaian student of UMAT, in his bid to help transform the agriculture sector and ease the burden of farmers, has designed an automated drying bed machine

Innovators in every country are considered driving forces and agents of development, and a young Ghanaian man, Samuel Naamgwinaa, is making tremendous strides in this regard.

Having won the Presidential Pitch award in 2024, he amazed Ghanaians with his brilliance by designing a Smart Switch, a system designed to conserve electricity.

The Electrical Engineering student of UMAT is not resting on his laurels and remains passionate about using his talent to solve real problems.

2024 Presidential Pitch winner, Naamgwinaa Samuel presents his newly automated drying bed machine to Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin. Photo credit: @Naamgwinaa Samuel/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The 26-year-old has created a groundbreaking tool, the NASAT Smart Bed, that is set to revolutionise the farming industry.

Born in Chiraa in Sunyani in the Bono Region, Naamgwinaa, in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, disclosed that his aim as an inventor is to help solve challenges, especially in agriculture.

Inspiration behind student's innovative smart bed

Touching on the innovation, he explained that the idea to come up with the NASAT Smart Bed was conceived after realising that farmers experience the recurring problem of losing their farm produce due to unexpected rainfall after harvests.

Recognising this challenge, Naamgwinaa decided to create a tool that would help farmers preserve their produce without having to worry about losing it in the rainy season.

"My inspiration came from witnessing how farmers struggle to dry their crops during the rainy season. Many of them lose significant portions of their harvests due to unexpected rain. I wanted to create something that not only protects their crops but also helps them save time and labor. My dream is to contribute to Ghana and Africa’s growth by leading in technology-based agricultural solutions.

"Farmers also form a critical part of the nation’s development and often have direct connections with the government. Despite their importance, they still face outdated methods of crop drying. I chose to focus on them to help modernise their processes and support their livelihood."

2024 Presidential Pitch winner Samuel Naamgwinaa invents an automated drying bed machine to assist farmers. Photo credit: @Naamgwinaa Samuel/Facebook

Source: Facebook

How the NASAT Smart Bed works

The NASAT Smart Bed is an automated and weather-responsive drying bed tool designed for farm produce like cocoa beans, maize, pepper, and beans.

With this innovation, the bed detects rainfall and automatically activates a tarpaulin cover to protect the seeds from water damage. It can also connect to weather forecast systems, allowing it to deploy the cover even before the rain begins.

Additionally, it includes a heat-regulated system that blows warm air to speed up drying, reducing the usual drying time significantly.

The innovation, which is considered a game-changer in the farming sector, will seek to address the key problems preventing damage to farm produce during the rainy season.

It would also save time and reduce the stress of having to monitor drying produce while working on the farm.

Student's plan for farming 'smart bed'

Discussing his future ambitions for this innovation, Naamgwinaa explained that he aims to make the new tool accessible to farmers in the country and even in other countries.

He then expressed the desire to partner with government agencies, companies, and investors to scale up production and make the NASAT Smart Bed available nationwide.

The UMAT student also expressed his readiness to collaborate with any organisation interested in supporting farmers and technological advancement.

Student outlines impact of Presidential Pitch

In a trip down memory lane, Naamgwinaa credited his growth as an inventor to the experience he had in the Presidential Pitch.

Not only did the competition give him the opportunity to present his idea and innovation to a national audience, but it also gave him the confidence to keep going.

Having won the competition with a financial package of GH₵250,000, the UMAT student said the support he received has helped him move from just having an idea to producing innovations.

KNUST student designs mobile app

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology student had developed a mobile application.

The app, which would resolve challenges students face with accommodation searches, was explained by Charles Frimpong in a video.

The application would help students book hostels with the touch of a button from their own homes, before setting foot on campus.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh