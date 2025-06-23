Hohoe Municipal Assembly in Volta Region has recorded zero cases of exam malpractice in the 2025 BECE

Municipal Director of Education Victor Kwaku Kove credits parental engagement and early student preparation for the clean record

The achievement contrasts with rising malpractice cases nationwide, with WAEC reporting multiple arrests elsewhere

For the second consecutive year, the Hohoe Municipal Assembly in the Volta Region has recorded zero incidents of examination malpractice during the recently concluded 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

This remarkable achievement stands in stark contrast to the national trend, where numerous cases of malpractice continue to plague the integrity of the exams.

Mr Victor Kwaku Kove, the Hohoe Municipal Director of Education, expressed immense satisfaction with the outcome, highlighting that this year’s clean record matches the municipality's exemplary performance in 2024.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Mr Kove lauded the collective spirit that underpinned this success.

“The thing is we talked to students, supervisors, and the invigilators,” Mr Kove explained, emphasising the role of direct communication.

“We have a committee that works on preparing the candidates and psyching their minds against exam malpractice. Before the exams, we toured churches and spoke to parents about the need not to overburden their children with house chores so they have enough time for their studies. We also advised them on what and how to feed their children so they would be in good health and in the right mental state to sit the exams. This helped us achieve this feat,” he further elaborated on the strategy used.

This approach, which extends beyond mere invigilation to encompass student well-being and parental engagement, appears to be the secret behind the municipality’s achievement, setting a benchmark for other constituencies to emulate.

Several students caught engaging in examination malpractice

Meanwhile, reports from various parts of the country indicate a persistent struggle with examination malpractice.

Mr John Kapi, the head of public affairs at the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), stated in a recent media engagement that several dozens of students and invigilators have been caught engaging in the act.

These arrests underscore the widespread nature of the problem and the ongoing challenges faced by the examination body, WAEC, in ensuring fair and credible assessments across the country.

However, despite these national challenges, the Hohoe municipality continues to shine as a beacon of integrity and discipline.

When asked about potential commendation for this feat, Mr Kove's response reflected a deep commitment to their mission rather than a desire for recognition.

“Since I joined the Hohoe municipal education directorate, I haven’t heard of any instance of the directorate being commended for recording such feats. But that doesn’t matter. Our motivation is that we want to have a clean record when it comes to conducting examinations in the municipality,” he stated.

While celebrating the lack of malpractice, Mr Kove also acknowledged areas for growth, particularly concerning student attendance and performance.

“We plan to build upon what we started. Ten students – five boys and five girls – were absent. They never showed up for the exams for reasons known to them. Another candidate, a girl, was involved in a motor accident when going home after sitting the first paper. So, if not for these, we could be expecting a higher pass rate, far from the 60% chalked up last year,” he remarked.

