A group of children living near UCC created a mini transport system to help students cross floodwaters to their lecture halls, allegedly charging a fee for the service

UCC students have repeatedly asked the varsity administration to build a bridge to address the flooding, but their concerns remain unaddressed by the management

The viral video of the children's creative solution sparked mixed reactions on social media, with Ghanaians expressing both concern and amusement

For some time now, crossing flooded waters has been a nightmare for University of Cape Coast (UCC) students, with the administration dragging its feet on finding a tangible solution.

It turns out all that was needed was a stroke of genius from some children. A group of young kids devised a sort of mini transportation system to help hostel students move around more seamlessly.

Children at UCC offer a creative transport solution, helping students cross floodwaters as the university continues to delay addressing the issue. Photo credit: @sikaofficial (X).

The group of young boys is allegedly charging a fee to help the students navigate the floodwaters and move from their hostels to their lecture halls.

A video shared on X shows a student riding a plank, being carried across the floodwaters by the ingenious children.

Their feet were submerged in the water, while the student remained on the board as they carried it across.

Complaints to UCC administration

Students at the learning institution have repeatedly complained to the administration about the flooding issue, highlighting the daily challenges they face. However, no help has been forthcoming, and no effort has been made to address their plight.

For instance, in 2024, the students urged the administration to construct a bridge connecting their hostels to certain lecture halls on campus, particularly the Sandwich Lecture Theatre (SWLT).

Young kids came up with a sort of mini transportation for students of UCC, calling for swift action from the administration. Photo credit: UCC

Whenever it rains, paths between certain hostels (Ayensu, Kwapro) and the SWLT become flooded, making it difficult and sometimes impossible for students to find their way to lecture halls.

By the time of filing this report, the school administration had yet to address the matter.

However, amid calls for proper change to be instituted, Julius Quartey, the Water and Sanitation Chair of the Students Representative Council (SRC) at UCC, stressed the need for a proper bridge.

In his words:

“We want to go and suggest to them so they construct a correct bridge at that place so that students can use it because whenever it rains, the place gets flooded and students are not able to pass there.”

UCC students' floodwater transportation sparks reactions

Many Ghanaians reacting to the issue online described the situation as a matter that should not be taken lightly.

While it is tempting to get carried away by the light aspects of the ingenuity, many social media users expressed their concerns about the flood problem in UCC.

YEN.com.gh has collated some of the comments below.

@66_sixxxxx wrote:

"UCC y3 school apiiiitoooorrrr na Cape Coast ho koraa akurase."

@WITH_BRAHARRY commented:

"In every situation in Ghana, citizens find ways and means to cash out. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

@youngmello224 wrote:

"Man for make money no matter what. 😂"

@NWAJAY5 reacted:

"Sad and funny at the same time!!"

Kaneshie residents express frustration over persistent flooding

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that sections of Kaneshie were submerged by floods on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, following a downpour.

The entire stretch of road, from First Light to Kaneshie Market, was flooded, causing major disruptions for commuters trying to reach work.

Many vehicles were submerged, and workers struggled to navigate on foot or using vehicles.

