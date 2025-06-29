Paul Kwabena Yandoh has achieved academic excellence at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)

The NPP Ashanti Regional Communications Director graduated from the university with a Master's Degree on Saturday, June 28, 2025

Paul Kwabena Yandoh's graduation from KNUST triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

The Ashanti Regional Communications Director for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Paul Kwabena Yandoh, has graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

NPP Ashanti Regional Communications Director Paul Kwabena Yandoh graduates from KNUST with a Master's degree. Photo source: Paul Kwabena Yandoh

Source: Facebook

The controversial politician was among the numerous students who were honoured for their new academic milestone at a graduation ceremony that was held on Saturday, June 28, 2025, on the campus of the university located in the Ashanti Region.

Paul Kwabena Yandoh, who has declared his intention to vie for the Ashanti Regional Secretary position, successfully graduated from the prestigious university with a Master's Degree.

In a photo seen by YEN.com.gh, the NPP Ashanti Regional Communications Director beamed with excitement as he and his family celebrated his new academic achievement at the graduation ceremony.

The politician's graduation comes after his recent trip to Accra to support the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman, Chairman Wontumi, following his arrest and detention by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

Paul Kwabena Yandoh joined many NPP supporters, including some Members of Parliament, to protest in front of the agency's headquarters and demand Wontumi's release.

Ashaiman MP graduates from KNUST

Just like Paul Kwabena Yandoh, the Member of Parliament for the Ashaiman constituency, Ernest Henry Norgbey graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) at the ceremony on Saturday, June 29, 2025.

NPP Ashanti Regional Communications Director Paul Kwabena Yandoh speaks at a campaign event with party executives. Photo source: Paul Kwabena Yandoh

Source: Facebook

He graduated from the acclaimed university with a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Business and Management, specialising in Logistics and Supply Chain Management.

Footage of the NDC Member of Parliament (MP) receiving his certificate at the KNUST graduation ceremony emerged on social media.

At the graduation ceremony, Ernest Henry Norgbey bowed to the leader of the Kingdom of Eswatini, King Mswati III and his wife, Inkhosikati laMagongo, who were special guests at the event.

He also bowed and shook hands with the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who attended the graduation ceremony as the Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The photo of Paul Kwabena Yandoh with his family at the KNUST graduation ceremony is below:

Paul Yandoh's graduation from KNUST stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

King Cyrus the great said:

"🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗Congratulations. Npp de3 k) school o, ansana omo ba power dem go ask you where's your certificate? 😅😅😅."

ALEXANDER DE GRT8 commented:

"You guys think because of his comedy, he is not educated? He has graduated with a Master's. You guys should continue insulting him."

Godson Bobo Vishiku said:

"Master's degree? Please, in what? I would like to know, because eeii. 😂😂."

Raymond Acquah Johnfiah adjudged Seattle University valedictorian

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Raymond Acquah Johnfiah was adjudged the 2025 Seattle University valedictorian.

The young Ghanaian man graduated from the university with a Master of Science (MSc) in Accounting and Analytics.

Raymond Acquah Johnfiah also delivered a speech as the valedictorian at the graduation ceremony.

