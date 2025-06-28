Ernest Henry Norgbey, the Member of Parliament of Ashaiman Constituency, graduated from KNUST with a post-graduate degree

The Ghanaian MP boldly walked to the stage, exchanged pleasantries with the dignitaries, and was hooded by the VC

Some of the dignitaries present at the graduation ceremony included the Vice President, Asantehene and the king of Eswatini

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ashaiman Constituency, Ernest Henry Norgbey, graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The graduation was held on Saturday, June 28, 2025, on the campus of the university located in the Ashanti Region.

MP for Ashaiman Constituency, Ernest Henry Norgbey, earns a PhD from KNUST. Photo credit: @norgbeyernest & VOK Live

Source: Facebook

In a video on social media, Ernest Henry Norgbey, after his name was mentioned, walked up the stage in his gown. He was holding his hat.

After exchanging pleasantries with some dignitaries on the stage, Ernest Henry Norgbey walked to face KNUST’s Vice Chancellor.

Prof Rita Akosua Dickson then took his hat and fixed it on his head to signify his degree.

The MP then moved on to shake other dignitaries as he walked down the stage. He bowed to King Mswati III of Eswatini and his wife, Inkhosikati laMagongo.

He bowed and shook hands with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who was also present as the Chancellor of the tertiary institution.

Ernest Henry Norgbey graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology with a Doctor of Philosophy in Business and Management, specialising in Logistics and Supply Chain Management.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians congratulate MP who earned PhD

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video on social media. Read them below:

Angmaanuyoŋ Katiha-Kyɛ said:

“Agyemang Duah Kweku Jr. your MP is here doing wonderful things 😍😅😍😅.”

Agyemang Duah Kweku Jr. responded:

“Angmaanuyoŋ Katiha-Kyɛ, congratulations to him 😂😂.”

Obhi Dor Ba wrote:

“Come and do the road for us now you’ve gone to graduate.”

Chris Tetteh said:

“Now Ashaiman needs a ministerial appointment. We had a PhD MP.”

Bud Zoe wrote:

“At least we know one didn’t forge it 😀😀😀😀.”

Ishaque Dania said:

“Your man Agyemang Duah Kweku Jr. has carved a good one for himself 👍.”

Chireh Cosmas wrote:

“Congratulations to MP Ernest Henry Norgbey, PhD.”

Mohammed Sheriff Issah said:

“We are proud of you...Ashiaman to the world”

Habiba Abu wrote:

“Congratulations 🎊 to him! Evidence is the name of the game 😀.”

Osabarima Kwaku Ani Amponsah II said:

“Now that you have earned a PhD, please live like a PhD holder with dignity, don't muddy that call.. This score is not for rogues. Stop causing commotion in parliament.”

Razak Okpoti wrote:

“Our Universities are not helping us as a country. What they ought to do is to do what is called a needs assessment to ascertain the programs that will help develop the country. Not just enrolling students in any program like that.”

Nomo Dollars said:

“This one that we have all seen his graduation video, no challenge. Proper Dr.”

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh