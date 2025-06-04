The Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NPP, Paul Yandoh, has explained why the Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, appeared different after his release from the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) custody.

In a video statement, Mr. Yandoh clarified that Chairman Wontumi had not eaten for six days during his time in EOCO custody.

Upon his release, Chairman Wontumi appeared frail and struggled to walk, leading to speculation that he was unwell or possibly suffering from a mild stroke.

However, Mr. Yandoh dismissed these claims as inaccurate. He explained that Chairman Wontumi’s refusal to eat was not due to illness but rather because he had rejected the meals provided by the EOCO officials.

According to Yandoh, the officer who brought food to Chairman Wontumi always wore a mask and did not reveal their identity.

Furthermore, the officers did not speak to him during the delivery, which created a sense of fear and mistrust. As a result, Chairman Wontumi chose not to eat anything provided by the officials.

Source: YEN.com.gh