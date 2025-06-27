Yaw Dabo encountered Haruna Iddrisu at the ICS school's 25th anniversary celebration and graduation ceremony in Kumasi on Friday, June 27, 2025

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's son, Nana Kwame Kyeretwie and other important personalities also attended the event

Yaw Dabo had an interesting interaction with Haruna Iddrisu on the school's premises after the event ended

Popular Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo has courted attention after a video of him and the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, surfaced on social media.

Yaw Dabo ‘chases’ Haruna Iddrisu for a photo during an encounter at the ICS graduation ceremony in Kumasi on Friday, June 27, 2025. Photo source: @zionfelixtv

The comic actor was among many prominent personalities, including the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's son, Nana Kwame Kyeretwie, who attended the 25th anniversary grand durbar and graduation ceremony of the International Community School (ICS) on Friday, June 27, 2025.

The grand event was held at the Pakyi campus of the International Community School in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. The ceremony saw the class of 2025 receive their certificates and successfully graduate from the school.

Teachers from the International Community School (ICS) also received special certificates from important dignitaries as a reward for their immense contribution to the institution's academic excellence.

The Minister of Education and Member of Parliament for the Tamale South constituency, Haruna Iddrisu, also attended the school's anniversary and graduation event as one of the invited keynote speakers.

Yaw Dabo chases Haruna for a photo

Following the conclusion of the event, Yaw Dabo crossed paths with Haruna Iddrisu, as he and his entourage, including security men, were about to depart the school premises.

Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo interacts with businessman Dr Osei Kwame Despite at a funeral. Photo source: @yawdabo_adwenkese3_daily, @getinfomedia_backup and @despite_one

In a video shared by renowned blogger Zionfelix on his official TikTok page, the Kumawood actor was spotted interacting with the Education Minister outside the school's auditorium.

The Tamale South MP, who was excited to see Yaw Dabo, shook hands with him and urged him to take his contact as he made his exit among a crowd who wanted to get closer to him.

The Kumawood actor, who owns a football team and has made significant investments in the Ghanaian sports sector, just like Haruna Iddrisu, expressed interest in taking photos with the National Democratic Congress politician.

Yaw Dabo later 'chased' the Education Minister to the parking lot for the future before they exited the International Community School premises.

Yaw Dabo's encounter with Haruna Iddrisu at the event came a month after the Kumawood actor called out the minister and the Ghana Education Service for not showing any concern for Suzzy Pinamang, after she sustained a severe eye injury from a shooting incident in her school.

The video of Yaw Dabo 'chasing' Haruna Iddrisu for a photo at the ICS graduation ceremony is below:

Yaw Dabo's encounter with Haruna stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

doris_krampah wrote:

"He could have greeted."

upmore_o commented:

"When did Mr Dabo learn that hand clap."

