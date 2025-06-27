Raymond Acquah Johnfiah was named valedictorian after earning his Master of Science in Accounting and Analytics at Seattle University

In his speech, the proud Ghanaian shared his transformative journey, emphasising the impact of his academic experience on his vision

As an international student, Raymond highlighted the value of community service and the Jesuit Motto Ad Majorem Dei Gloriam in his success

Raymond Acquah Johnfiah, a proud Ghanaian national, has been named valedictorian after completing his MSc. in Accounting and Analytics at Seattle University.

Raymond Acquah Johnfiah celebrates his achievement at Seattle University after earning his MSc. and being announced as valedictorian. Photo credit: Seattle University (YouTube)

Source: Youtube

A former student of Adisadel College in Cape Coast, Ghana, and the University of Ghana, Raymond has paved an inspiring path from his roots in Ghana to academic excellence in the United States.

After earning a Master of Science in Accounting and Analytics, he delivered the valedictory speech at the graduation ceremony, which came with resounding applause from fellow graduates and dignitaries.

After earning his undergraduate and graduate degrees in accounting in Ghana, Raymond spent five years working as an accounting professional in his home country before pursuing further studies in the United States.

Raymind chose the prestigious Seattle University, where he not only thrived academically but also immersed himself in the Jesuit principles of service, empathy, and integrity.

His dedication to both his studies and the community culminated in his selection as valedictorian.

During the institution's ceremony, Provost Shane P. Martin, the head of Seattle University, did the honours to welcome the valedictorian up to the stage.

Raymond Johnfiah gives valedictorian speech

In his valedictory speech, Raymond shared the deeply personal journey that led him to this point of academic and personal growth.

He began his speech by quoting the Jesuit Motto, Ad Majorem Dei Gloriam, meaning For the greater glory of God, which guided his steps during his time at Seattle University.

Raymond reflected on his transformation, how he had come to Seattle with a mission to master accounting and analytics, but what he gained was far more profound.

He also spoke about how the university not only sharpened his intellect through rigorous coursework but also shaped his integrity, empathy, and courage through community service.

Raymond Acquah Johnfiah delivers his heartfelt valedictory speech, reflecting on his journey as a Masters student at Seattle University. Photo credit: Seattle University (YouTube)

Source: Youtube

He shared an impactful story from his time at the university, describing how the academic challenges he faced were often accompanied by personal growth.

"Numbers don't just measure profits: they tell stories, stories of people, of struggles, and of progress."

This insight changed how he views his field, inspiring him to use his financial skills to drive social and economic change.

He also shared his experience as an international student, admitting there were moments he feared not belonging. However, through late-night group projects, music at the Seattle U Jazz Club, and volunteering with the United Way King County Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Programme, Raymond found a home.

"Success isn't just measured by titles or accolades, but by the lives we touch and the hands we lift along the way," he stated.

The video of the speech below.

