Controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa stirred online buzz after casting out demons from a church member during a church service

The dramatic deliverance session was captured on video and shared on X, attracting widespread reactions

This came shortly after Agradaa expelled two members from her Heaven Way Ministries, labelling them persona non grata

Controversial Ghanaian evangelist Mama Pat, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, has once again sparked massive online reactions after a video of her performing deliverance became a topic of discussion online.

In the video shared on X (formerly Twitter), the priestess is seen fervently commanding what she described as an evil spirit to leave a church member during a service at her Heaven Way Ministries.

As could be seen in the video, she was speaking in tongues while the supposed demon-possessed man in a white garment acted as if an evil spirit was coming out of him.

A few seconds later, the young man supposedly rolled and fell down under the anointing. She continued in the spirit, moving on to the next member in need of anointing.

This dramatic experience continued as she kept on chanting and singing as though she were in the spirit.

As the video shared by a blogger continues to trend, Ghanaians remain divided, with some supporting her boldness while others remain sceptical about her spiritual transformation.

This came shortly after Nana Agradaa made headlines for expelling two members from her church.

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that during a live sermon, she publicly called them out and declared that they were persona non grata, stating her reasons openly to the congregation.

Agradaa claimed that her actions were necessary for maintaining order within the church.

Watch the video below.

Reactions to Nana Agradaa "casting out demons"

The dramatic scene, complete with loud prayers and the casting out of demons, got many Ghanaians talking, with some expressing disbelief and others questioning the whole episode.

YEN.com.gh has collated some of the comments below.

@Nanaezze commented:

"Spiritus kumbulukus."

@FavoredHi61 commented:

"God is indeed merciful paaa ooh cuz the way people like Agradaa dey use en name to deceive others is very sad.🤦‍♂️😔"

@EN_Daal wrote:

"😂😂😂 God have mercy on Ghana and Ghanaians."

@KwakuSika_ commented:

"Is there even a power in the name of God/Jesus? How is she fooling in the name of God/Jesus, and she dey okay? Ah."

@evils_only wrote:

"Hmmmm hmmmmm if you are a human being and you still believe this woman is powerful, then you are supposed to seek mental help."

Pastor Love endorses Agradaa as prophetess

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Obaapa Christy's former husband, Pastor Love Hammond, publicly endorsed Nana Agradaa as a prophetess despite her past as a traditional priestess.

In a viral video, Pastor Love was seen standing with Agradaa and her husband, Angel Asiamah, during a gathering of religious leaders showing her support.

During his sermon, Pastor Love referenced biblical stories like David’s rise to kingship to justify his endorsement. He declared that Agradaa’s God was powerful enough to solve the problems of her congregation, despite receiving criticism from some Christian groups.

