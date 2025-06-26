Controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa has reacted to the amount of money the court has ordered her to pay gospel singer Empress Gifty

In a video, she danced and jubilated and jabbed the gospel singer and her husband, Hopeson Adorye, saying that they needed the GH¢6k to pay their lawyers

The video Agradaa shared on TikTok agitated many Ghanaians, who urged her to pay the amount in full

Controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa has responded to the court demanding she pay GH¢6k in costs to gospel singer Empress Gifty after the court ruled on Thursday, June 26, 2025, that the latter's defamation lawsuit lacked merit.

Agradaa responds to the GH¢6k costs

Agradaa responded to the amount the court demanded she pay Empress Gifty by making a TikTok video and sharing her views on the proceedings in court.

In the description of the video, the controversial televangelist took a swipe at the gospel singer by claiming that she and her husband, Hopeson Adorye, needed the money to pay off their lawyers.

"They need 6k to pay their lawyers.😂😂💪🏻 Noko pressure," she wrote.

Dressed in a white top and long skirt designed with gold embellishments, Agradaa sang and danced joyfully in the video despite losing the case to the Watch Me hitmaker.

The video, which garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians following the case, was recorded in the comfort of her home after she had returned from the Tema High Court with her husband, Angel Asiamah.

Reactions to Agradaa's video

Many people thronged the comment section to advise Nana Agradaa on TikTok to pay the amount to Empress Gifty without hesitation.

Others were also not happy with her victory video as they shared their honest opinions in the comment section of her video.

Below are the reactions of Ghanaians to Agradaa's dance video celebrating the results of the court proceedings on Thursday, June 26, 2025:

Qhweku Roman Phada said:

"Yes, so pay so that the lawyers can be paid, do u think Empress is going to pay them? It’s your own money we will use to pay our lawyers."

Nana AMA Nyarko🇬🇭🇦🇺 said:

"The money dea u go pay 😂😂😂."

Akua Afriyie said:

"Faa wasem ko.you are doing too much aaaaba."

Um🪷Efya💕Ahenkan🔐 said:

"Still heat 🔥 🔥 mama don’t fear anything ❤️❤️❤️."

sexyking said:

"If u like tell the judge u no go pay and see what will happen."

RITA NYARKO ❤️❤️❤️ said:

"Whether you like is or not you go pay."

Empress Gifty's lawyer speaks to the media

Empress Gifty's look to court

Empress Gifty's royal welcome in court

YEN.com.gh reported that gospel singer Empress Gifty made a striking appearance at the Tema High Court on June 26, 2025, exuding confidence and joy.

In a now-viral video, a devoted fan, dressed in yellow, held an umbrella over her as she walked, while others cheered and chanted in admiration.

While many praised her poise and radiant beauty, some critics felt the dramatic welcome was excessive for a court appearance.

