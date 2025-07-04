An old video of popular Ghanaian preacher Agradaa, also known as Mama Pat, vehemently denying defrauding her church members has resurfaced

In the video, Agradaa said she supported her church members, but couldn't help those who travelled from far since she ran out of funds when it was their turn

She also stated that she was only raising funds for a "good cause" and not scamming her followers, as was speculated

Popular Ghanaian preacher and socialite, Patricia Asiedua, widely known as Agradaa, denied claims of defrauding her church members in an old video.

Following her 15-year prison sentence by a Circuit Court for defrauding church members in 2022, the resurfaced video shows Agradaa, also known as Mama Pat, defending her actions, stating that she was merely raising funds for a "good cause," and not scamming her followers.

Agradaa denies defrauding church members in 2022, clarifying that she was just raising funds.

Source: Instagram

Agradaa, who had been charged with defrauding several members of her church, was convicted after it was found that she had lured unsuspecting individuals into a scheme under the guise of a "spiritual" investment program.

The case has captured national attention, with many questioning the ethics of religious leaders and their responsibilities to their congregants.

Others also questioned what the laws of the country were doing to persons who defrauded victims in the name of religion.

Agradaa looks sober as she walks into a police vehicle after her July 3, 2025, prison sentence.

Source: Instagram

In the resurfaced video, believed to have been recorded before her conviction, Agradaa can be seen addressing the allegations, vehemently denying any intention to defraud her followers.

She stressed that she was merely raising funds and that she believed some pastors who wanted her downfall were responsible for her predicament.

Despite Agradaa's defence, the court found her guilty of all charges related to the financial scheme, including claims that she had promised high returns to church members who invested large sums of money into her so-called "sacred" ventures. She has been sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment with hard labour.

Watch the video of Agradaa speaking about the 2022 incident below:

Public reaction and Afia Schwarzenegger’s remarks

Following the sentencing, controversial TV personality Afia Schwarzenegger has weighed in on the case, voicing strong opinions.

Afia, known for her candid and often outspoken views, questioned the fairness of the 15-year sentence.

Speaking in a video, she argued that as a first-time offender, Agradaa should not have been given such a harsh sentence.

"Why hasn’t NAM 1, who is also involved in Ponzi schemes, been sentenced yet?" Jail NAM 1 too," Afia remarked, implying that Agradaa's case might have been politicised.

She further stated that Agradaa might be a victim of "political witch-hunting," suggesting that the case against her was part of a broader agenda.

Agradaa's old video addressing 2022 case triggers reactions

The old video of Mama Pat addressing the 2022 incident triggered mixed reactions on social media. While some sympathised with her, others called her out.

@JASON STOUT wrote:

"Free Agradaa and take Obolo back 🙏😭😭😂."

@Gvggg wrote:

"She is a smart woman buh no one will notice from her words most of our women don’t have such mentality I’m impressed she has that mindset that the fuuls will feed the wise I’m not supporting her tho 😞🥺. Who sent them, greedy people twee 😒😒😒😒."

@Don Playman wrote:

"But u took money from them anaaaa???"

@Afia LM💞💞 wtrote:

"Paul wrote all his books whilst he was in prison so we're waiting for the female version 😂😂the books of Paulwaa."

Agradaa's husband speaks on his next move

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa's husband, Angel Asiamah, pledged support for his embattled wife after her 15-year jail sentence.

In an interview, Asiamah indicated that he would hold the fort and manage Agradaa's church until she returned.

Some social media users have claimed that he looked too happy for someone who was in such a situation.

