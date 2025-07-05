Popular Ghanaian media personality, Vim Lady, has weighed in on the prison sentence handed over to Agradaa by an Accra Circuit Court

Agradaa has been asked to serve 15 years in jail with hard labour for defrauding her church members in 2022

Vim Lady in a TikTok video stated that there is hope for Agradaa and outlined the conditions that could lead to her release

Famous Ghanaian broadcaster, Afia Pokua, popularly known as Vim Lady, has reacted to the 15-year jail sentence handed to Evangelist Patricia Asiedua, also known as Agradaa.

During a TikTok Live session, Vim Lady indicated that there is a chance for Agradaa to be released from prison, and highlighted the conditions.

She claimed Agradaa's case could be appealed at a higher court, with victory becoming hers if her lawyers can argue the case in her favour.

"There are so many cases that have gone to court that have been overturned. So the fact that she has been conviced by the court doesn't mean her case conno be overturned. If her lawyers agree that Agradaa is guilty but the sentence is too harsh, then they can appeal on the sentence. But they can also appeal on both that they think she is not guilty and that the judge pronounced her guilty wrongly," she said.

Agradaa jailed 15 years by Circuit court

Agradaa has been sentenced to 15 years in prison over a 2022 incident involving her church members. The renowned televangelist had organised a church service during which she promised to provide financial support to members as capital to start their businesses.

However, during the programme, Agradaa said she appealed to the church members to help raise some funds.

Some victims of the incident claimed Agradaa took the money, promising to double it for them, which never happened. This generated a public outcry with victims calling on the state to help them get justice.

Speaking on Agradaa's trial and sentencing, Vim Lady emphasised that all hope was not lost.

"It can be overturned. It wouldn't be surprising if, after a few months, a judgment is given by a high court indicating that the circuit court gave a wrong judgment on the law, and they are discharging Agradaa based on the new judgement," she added.

She further referenced the story of Ataa's mechanic,' who was recently released from custody after spending twenty years in jail.

