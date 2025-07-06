Dr UN has weighed in on the Agradaa's woes after the latter was sentenced to 15 years in prison with hard labour

While some netizens say the sentence is fitting of Agradaa who was convicted of fraud, Dr UN maintains she must wiggle her way out

The viral sensation, speaking from experience, advised Agradaa and her legal team on what their next step should be

Ghanaian viral sensation Dr UN has spoken about Nana Agradaa's legal woes in a recent interview. The notorious con man empathised with Agradaa, who was sentenced to 15 years in jail with hard labour on July 3, 2025.

Agradaa, aka Mama Pat, privately known as Patricia Asiedua Oduro, was the founder and leader of the Heaven Way Champion Church.

Before her role as a church leader, she was a renowned self-styled spiritualist, whom many believed could double money using her deity, Sika Gari.

She was convicted by the Circuit Court in Accra for “charlatanic advertisement” and “defrauding by false pretence.”

The charges for her conviction relate to a televised broadcast she aired in 2022, during which she falsely claimed to possess supernatural powers to “double money” for members of the public.

The accused allegedly invited the public to attend an all-night service at her church so they could have their money doubled.

The facts as presented to the court indicated that over 1,000 people who attended the all-night service handed over huge sums of money to Agradaa, but she failed to double the money as promised.

Dr UN advises Agradaa as an ex-convict

According to Dr UN, Agradaa is not built for prison and must fight to wiggle her way out of the 15-year sentence handed to her.

"If she were President Mahama or Otumfuo's child, she wouldn't have gone to prison. Everyone sins. We're talking about her life now. Prison isn't good for her. She will die even before she gets to her second year in prison," Dr UN said.

"Whatever she did is now history. There is repentance. She needs to look for money...She must realise that she has wronged a lot of people. She must apologise on her knees in public so that the spirits will back you. Then, after getting the best lawyers and using the money to settle things underground," Dr UN advised.

Dr UN, notorious for conning top personalities and celebrities into receiving a UN-affiliated award which had nothing to do with the global organisation, has been in and out of prison several times.

Agradaa's husband speaks after her sentencing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Angel Asiamah, Agradaa's husband, spoke about his plans after his wife, Agradaa, was sentenced.

The televangelist's husband noted that he would remain loyal and supportive of his wife despite her imprisonment.

Angel also described Agradaa's sentence as harsh and confirmed that he would take over the church in her absence.

