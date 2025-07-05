Rev Opambour Gets Emotional over Agradaa's 15-Year Sentence
Rev Ebenezer Opambour has reacted to the sentencing of Evangelist Mama Pat, popularly known as Agradaa, by an Accra Circuit Court.
The renowned preacher was solemn after one of his junior pastors told him about the incident in a video.
Opambour refused to comment on the matter; however, he was baffled that some serious criminal cases remained unresolved for many years, yet Agradaa has been processed for court and jailed.
Source: YEN.com.gh
