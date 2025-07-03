Agradaa's husband, Angel Asiamah, has pledged full support for his embattled wife following her 15-year jail sentence

In an interview, Asiamah indicated that he would hold the fort and manage Agradaa's church until she returns

While his statement meant well, some social media users observed that he looked too happy for someone in such a situation

Angel Kwame Asiamah, the husband of the founder of Heaven Way Champion International Church, Evangelist Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, has spoken after his wife was jailed.

Speaking after the court proceedings ended, Asiamah said that he is backing his wife to the end as he pledged his unfaltering support for her.

Nana Agradaa's husband, Angel Asiamah, pledges unwavering support after her 15-year jail sentence.

Agradaa sentenced to 15 years in prison

The Circuit Court in Accra, on Thursday, July 3, 2025, sentenced Agradaa, a former traditional priestess turned evangelist, to 15 years with hard labour after finding her guilty of defrauding multiple victims through charlatanic advertisements.

She had been accused of falsely claiming to possess spiritual powers capable of doubling money, leading several individuals to hand over large sums of money in the hope of receiving miraculous financial returns that were never delivered.

Is Agradaa's husband worried about jail term?

Reacting to the sentence handed to his wife, Asiamah described it as harsh, suggesting that his wife was only being persecuted as others in the Bible suffered.

"I don't agree with those who say she deserves it. It is very very harsh. Everybody is saying Agradaa, so they are using something to tag her, which is not true...Just like Jesus Christ, they tagged him with so many things."

In the interview with GHOne TV's Serwaa Amihere, Agradaa's husband declared that even if his wife were to spend 15 years in jail, he would still be there for her.

He explained that Agradaa is still a 'woman of God' and he is a pastor who will take over their church.

"I will be going to visit her every time. I'll frequent there with the children if she spends the next 15 years in jail.

"For the church, I will take over. My wife is the overseer, and I am the associate pastor. So if she is not available, I will do the work."

Watch Serwaa's interview with Angel Asiamah below:

Why was Nana Agradaa put before court?

Nana Agradaa was arrested on Sunday, October 9, 2022, in connection with an alleged money-doubling scam at her church. The police moved to arrest her after a video of some 'members' of her church complaining of being defrauded went viral.

Charged with charlatanic advertisement and six counts of defrauding by false pretences, she pleaded not guilty and was granted bail.

Subsequently, she was charged with similar offences before the Circuit Court 4 and Circuit Court 10, where she has been attending hearings since October 2023.

The controversial televangelist was accused of advertising a money-doubling scam on Today's TV and some social media platforms.

The accused allegedly invited the public to attend an all-night service at her church so they could have their money doubled.

The facts as presented to the court indicated that over 1000 people who attended the all-night service handed over huge sums of money to Agradaa, but she failed to double the money as promised.

Watch a Metro TV news report about Agradaa's arrest in 2022 below

Agradaa's husband's interview about jail raises eyebrows

The video of Angel Asiamah's interview has triggered interesting reactions online. While he spoke well and pledged his full support for Agradaa, many observed that he had a rather happy demeanour for someone whose wife had suffered such a fate. YEN.com.gh compiled some comments below.

platinum_imports_gh said:

"This man is the happiest man on earth today."

cynoffers_collections_ said:

"Asiamah has gained independence oo...na 3rd July be happiest day heheh 😂😂."

eaadusei said:

"Oboooo wa 😂😂😂. The way he is happy no only the gods know 😂😂😂. Girls girls na awu. He is tired 😪 of this old lady 👵"

daddy266666 said:

"Dude is excited roff cos now free to enjoy her wealth alone and womanise on top, but would you blame him? No and No."

jnrkobby871 said:

"Asiamah dey ask “do you understand “ bruh you talk plenty, what ya talk saf you saf nor understand…lowkey ya happy cause dem go leff house key give you… 😂😂😂😂."

Nana Agradaa's arrest in 2022 is captured in the photo in the middle of the collage.

Roland Walker begs for Agradaa

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that ace journalist Roland Walker had caused a stir in the wake of news of Agradaa's jail term.

Walker, a co-host of TV3's morning show, appealed to President John Mahama to pardon Agradaa, leading to a massive reaction on social media.

