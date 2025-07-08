Ghanaians expressed frustration over long wait times, overcrowding, and unreliable public transport, especially during rush hours

Commuters in places like Kasoa and Achimota called for urgent government intervention due to consistent transport inefficiencies

The Aayalolo BRT system, once a government solution, has been plagued with non-functional buses and infrastructure problems

A growing number of Ghanaians have spoken out against the daily transport frustrations they endure.

They commented on the constant long waits, overcrowded buses, and unreliable options they have experienced, with a united cry for government intervention.

Commuters in Ghana voices concern over so-called nightmare conditions linked to the transportation system. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Despite government attempts to improve public commuting in major parts of the country, the capital of Accra is rife with complaints about the difficulty in movement and transportation between places.

In a recent street interview, several commuters expressed their anguish at the inefficiencies of Ghana’s public transport system, particularly during peak hours.

A young man spoke in anguish about how he constantly waited over an hour to reach his destination in Kosoa, a peri-urban town in the Awutu Senya East Municipal District, Ghana.

“I’ve been here for almost an hour and not a single car has gone to Kasoa.”

Another commuter, who said that he worked at Ghana Water, echoed similar frustrations, saying it often took over an hour just to find transport to Achimota.

Ghanaian commuters cry to government for intervention

Ironically, while passengers suffer, some drivers see a silver lining. A commercial driver candidly noted that rush hours work to their advantage.

“The more people on the road, the more money we make. It keeps our business moving.”

The chaos persisted despite earlier government interventions like the Aayalolo Bus Rapid Transit system, also known as BRT.

Trotro buses in poor condition continue to operate across Accra, raising safety concerns among daily commuters. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

YEN.com.gh understands that the intervention was launched through 245 Scania buses in the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA).

The system aimed to ease commuting by reducing travel time; however, it fell short due to infrastructure limitations.

These notably include the absence of fully dedicated bus lanes, which forces Aayalolo buses to compete with private vehicles, negating their purpose.

In another video that made waves on social media, a Ghanaian man uncovered the current state of BRT (Aayalolo) buses procured by the State. Most of the buses were seen condemned and non-functional.

The video of the interview has been included below:

Another video of the Ghanaian man calling out authorities over the condemned BRT buses is also included below:

Netizens react to Ghana's transportation crisis

@jesseamoako3 said:

"Accra's transport crisis, especially during rush hour, cripples productivity and well-being. Investment in a robust transport system is crucial. Ghana needs to prioritize solutions."

@Benedic65478714 commented:

"Coming back from work tired and having to go through this!"

@cade_hall111666 wrote:

"We have a lot of busses in the yards rotting to scrap. What are we doing about this? Plenty metro mas ayalolo, and even the new bawumia buses. This agenda has to be raised ooo. What are these government buses doing?"

@desson_noble commented:

"These are some of the signs of bad governance. It speaks volume of the kind of leaders we’ve had. Transport in a nation is one of the key sectors or indicators to measure a good government."

Passenger urges action over unsafe trotros

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a Ghanaian man, who relied on trotros to commute, called for government action after sighting a bus with removed seats and exposed metal parts.

According to him, these factors could posed safety concerns. The young man stated that most trotros had similar issues and stated that a swift response was needed from authorities.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh