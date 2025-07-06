The Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA) said he would push for the ban of some harmful substances

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Osman Ayariga, has demanded a ban on e-cigarettes, shisha, and other harmful substances across the country.

Osman Ayariga said the youth face a looming crisis if these harmful substances are not banned in the country.

The CEO of the NYA wants the government to ban shisha and other harmful substances. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Speaking on Accra-based Channel One TV, Osman Ayariga said the health effects associated with such substances called for urgent action against them.

"The issue of substance abuse has become very teething and pivotal so far as the NYA is concerned.”

"I have heard various health arguments that [shisha] is very unhealthy for young people. So, anything that will be unhealthy to young people, I will always subscribe that it should be banned. This is a national conversation we need to have."

Aside from the ban advocacy, Osman Ayariga said the NYA is partnering with security agencies to intensify the crackdown on the circulation of illicit substances in the country.

"As I speak to you, there’s an operation happening in Accra — a joint operation by national security and some agencies — a crackdown on some ghettos. We’re in constant collaboration with the police, Customs, and Immigration."

He said education is also key since some people may not know the full effects of the substances they consume.

"We need to educate our young people to let them know that they can be addicted.”

According to Osman Ayariga, the NYA not only works on preventing substance abuse but also supports rehabilitation and reintegration efforts for recovered addicts.

This crucial phase involves offering skills training and employment support, empowering individuals to rebuild their lives and contribute meaningfully to society.

WHO warns about shisha

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has often cautioned the public about the dangers of e-cigarettes and shisha.

The WHO explained that shisha contains high levels of toxic compounds, including carbon monoxide, heavy metals, and carcinogens, often exceeding those found in a single cigarette.

