A Ghanaian who regularly relies on trotros to commute has called for government action after witnessing a bus with removed seats and exposed metal parts, posing safety risks

The young man noted that most trotros face the same problem; therefore, a swift response is needed to address the issue

Ghanaians reacted on social media, with many sharing similar complaints about overcrowded and unsafe conditions on public transport

A Ghanaian who relies on trotros for daily commuting has urged the government and relevant transport authorities to prioritise road safety enforcement after travelling in an unroadworthy public vehicle.

According to the Ghanaian, he felt extremely uneasy during one of his journeys, as the trotro had removed seats and exposed sharp metal parts.

The man, speaking candidly in a video, expressed concern over the condition of a bus he boarded, describing it as dangerous and uncomfortable. He said the seats had been removed or altered in a way that posed a threat to passenger safety.

“Look at how some buses are. The seats in the bus have been removed. It looks like it was involved in an accident, and that's why the seats are like this,” he lamented.

He further disclosed that on a previous trip, he was forced to sit on metal frames due to the absence of proper seats.

According to him, the modifications to the vehicle’s interior compromise passenger safety and leave no room for comfort, making it difficult for passengers to enjoy their journey.

“Last time, I took a bus, and there were no seats inside. We were sitting on iron. I'm not even lying; it was not easy."

"Look at how they removed the seats. It's like there's no space in between them because of how they arranged the seats. It's so sad,” he added.

Reactions to passenger's trotros safety concern

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from Ghanaians who came across the video shared on Twitter by @sikaofficial1.

Many Ghanaians who rely on troros to move around shared similar concerns, citing a chaotic transport scene.

Most social media users who commented on the post cited Monday mornings as a headache when many Ghanaians rushing to get to work are crammed into limited sitting spots in trotros due to high demand.

The reactions are below:

@Ghanacityzen commented:

"What the guy is saying is very true. But my question is, what should the government do? This is what we find ourselves in. Pray you find yourself out of this by getting your private car."

@dfweddiee wrote:

"Why? This is his first time picking a trotro, or what, he hasn't seen anything yet. Aget tetanus all from troski but for life chale."

@meyerpark commented:

"Those really cause fractures if you fall into them."

@cntralszn jokingly said:

"This is dangerous. That's why I'm leaving this country. I'm on a plane commenting to this tweet btw."

Safety first: Trotro driver fights female passenger

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a trotro driver sparked outrage after being caught on video confronting a female passenger who questioned his safety practices.

The driver had answered a phone call while driving, prompting the woman to ask him to focus on the road.

Angered by the plea, the driver stopped the journey midway and ordered the woman to alight, but she refused. Other passengers intervened, backing the woman’s concerns, after which the driver grudgingly continued the trip.

