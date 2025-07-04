Atta Kobby, a Ghanaian man based in Canada, warned Ghanaians against relocating abroad due to misleading job offers and scams

He highlighted the "Japa" phenomenon, where scammers exploit the desire to flee economic hardship by promising fake opportunities

The video sparked mixed reactions, with some Ghanaians in the diaspora agreeing with Kobby's message, while others doubted his claims

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A Canada-based Ghanaian man has addressed his colleagues in Ghana, challenging the belief that there are better job opportunities abroad.

A Canada-based Ghanaian warns his country people planning on relocating abroad to find better job opportunities. Photo credit: withalvin (X)

Source: TikTok

The man, identified as Atta Kobby, advised Ghanaians to be vigilant when seeking greener pastures abroad and not to fall into the trap of being lured to sign up for fictitious opportunities.

He also sounded the alarm on the existence of a group of unscrupulous Ghanaians seeking to strike it rich by duping their fellow citizens through fake online advertisements and other means. This is popularly known as the "Japa" phenomenon, where scammers exploit the desire to flee economic hardship by promising fake opportunities

The man proceeded to make the bold claim that there are no jobs in Canada, and Ghanaians seeking to relocate there with the hope of securing better opportunities would be better off staying in Ghana.

A Canada-based Ghanaian cautions his compatriots about job scams and warns them against fake opportunities. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

He said:

"So I am begging you, those wicked people who are on TikTok, those male and female fraudsters, like 'Jesus Navas,' 'Villager Boy,' who sit there and make their faces look good, their eyes are full of deceit."

Speaking further, he stated:

"They can use anything to con people. "Canada application," and they are just collecting money. They and the "agencies," the "travel and tour" kids are all over the place doing this."

Watch the video of his rant below.

Unemployment crisis in Ghana

Ghana, just like most African countries, is grappling with a major youth unemployment issue.

According to the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), the overall youth unemployment rate in the country for the first three quarters of 2023 stood at 14.7 per cent compared to 13.7 per cent during the corresponding period the previous year.

The country's statistics office also reported that the youth unemployment rate for persons aged 15-24 was 29.7 per cent, up from 27.9 per cent in 2022, a statistic which shows the grim situation that the country faces.

Ghanaians react to Kobby's relocation rant

Ghanaians who came across the video on X expressed mixed reactions.

Many social media users, especially those in the diaspora, concurred with him on his claim that there are no jobs abroad. Others were, however, sceptical and did not believe him.

Read the reactions below:

@Oben_2020 commented:

"There are mixed feelings about this guy: Some think he’s lying, some believe him, others say 'come home if life’s that hard.' But if you’ve never lived out there, you won’t understand him. Those of us who’ve been there for decades, we know exactly what he means."

@Jasper30x wrote:

"Boss, let us come first, we will confirm later. 😂😭"

@aboagyekann1 commented:

"If you say there are no jobs in Canada, then come back home."

@Mathaus43 wrote:

"The question is the type of job. There is always something to do. Some jobs are very competitive while others are not. Some are well paid while others are not."

Kwame Gee says he regrets relocating abroad

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that popular TikToker, Kwame Gee, disclosed his regrets relocating abroad.

In a video he shared on social media, he stated that life overseas wasn't as rosy as he had thought.

He announced his wish to return to Ghana, stating in his video, 'there is no place like home.'

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh