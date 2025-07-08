A Nigerian lady defended the controversial plan to build a 50-acre Igbo Village in Old Ningo, Ghana, saying she supports the vision

She urged Ghanaians to see the brighter side, insisting the plan will be good for co-existence

Her comments sparked mixed reactions online, with many sharing their opinion on the Igbo King's actions

A Nigerian lady has weighed in on the controversy surrounding the Igbo King’s plan to build an Igbo village on 50 acres of land at Old Ningo, Ghana.

His Royal Majesty Eze Dr Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, aka the Igbo King, has been making headlines recently, after disclosing in an interview that he is firming up plans to put up the village, having ostensibly bought the massive piece of land.

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the Nigerian self-acclaimed Igbo King harbours the ambition of promoting Igbo culture in Ghana, which is how he arrived at the idea, which is facing immense resistance from Ghanaians, including a cabinet minister.

While his intentions may be noble, Ghanaian citizens view this as an affront to their sovereignty, welcoming nature, and local culture.

They also consider the idea of a non-citizen purchasing vast land for his tribe as outrageous, deeming the entire plan absurd.

This whole episode has sparked conversations online with Ghanaians holding their ground as people from different areas give different perspectives.

Nigerian lady speaks on Igbo village controversy

As all this happened, a Nigerian lady, whose real names were not immediately disclosed, waded into the matter and commented on the issue.

Taking to her TikTok page, the young lady, identified as Favourite, expressed her support for the Igbo King's agenda and broke down her reasons why she believes the project should be welcomed.

While making her point, the young lady made her case on why the establishment of the village is a good idea.

In her words:

For God so loved the world that He gave us Igbo people."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Nigerian lady's views on Igbo village

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions from Nigerians and Ghanaians who saw the video on her page.

Read them below:

@mhiz_pinkyy wrote:

"I honestly don't know why Ghanaians are taking this too serious. Even if that man comes back to Igboland, he's not the king of any kingdom. he's just overseeing the affairs of the Igbos in Ghana. It's not that deep, nah."

@ankomahvincent268 commented:

"It's not going to happen, fine lady. 🧏🧏🧏"

@David Osei said:

"Funny if you know what is coming, you will cry for them."

Igbo King: Ghana-based Nigerian appeals for calm

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a Ghana-based Nigerian man called for calm amid controversy over the Igbo King's plan to build a 50-acre village in Old Ningo.

In a video plea, the Nigerian man humorously blamed the rumour on President Bola Tinubu and affirmed his love for Ghana, its people and culture.

