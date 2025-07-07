Sam George has dismissed claims that Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, a self-styled leader of the Igbo tribe, has secured a 50-acre plot of land in his constituency

This comes after a video of the Igbo king sharing his plans to build a facility in Ghana to promote the kingdom

The Ningo Prampram MP has shared a strong message registering his displeasure against the agenda

Ghanaian parliamentarian and minister Sam Nartey George has addressed the ongoing rumours of plans to build a 50-acre Igbo community in Ghana.

Sam George Shuts Down Rumours Of 50-Acre Igbo Community In Old Ningo

The rumours suggest that an individual identified as His Royal Majesty Eze Dr. Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, a self-styled Igbo King in Ghana has reportedly secured about 50 plots of land for the Igbo community project around Old Ningo.

The ambitious plans are part of extensive efforts by the said Igbo king to promote the Nigerian tribe's culture in Ghana.

News of the 50-acre Igbo community has sparked an outrage among a group of Ghanaians seeking the express their dissatisfaction about the plans.

In the said village, there are plans to have Igbo schools, an Igbo market, an Igbo garden, a huge palace, a guest house with 100 rooms, and a 2000-seater auditorium.

Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu also indicated that streets in the village will be named after prominent Igbo personalities like Nnamdi Azikiwe and his father, among others.

His Royal Majesty Eze Dr. Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu said that his overall aim for wanting to establish an Igbo village was to ensure that anyone who comes to the place will know that Igbo culture is truly represented.

Several videos of irate Ghanaian demonstrators picketing in public as they kicked against the Igbo King's plans have surfaced on social media.

According to Sam George, no such property is being planned for his community. The Ningo Prampram MP in a social media post said,

"No 'King' has any kingdom or land in the Ningo-Prampram Constituency. Disregard any such claims. The ancient Great Ningo kingdom is welcoming to all who visit us but none is welcome to lay claim to a kingdom here. Rest assured, we are a hospitable people but our hospitality CANNOT be taken for granted. Let calm prevail."

Netizens react to Sam George's message

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens on social media.

@_BenopaOnyx1 remarked:

"Thank you Sam. Stand on your grounds and don’t let it happen else we are doomed."

@SirDavid_Walker wrote:

There's a video of him talking abt his plans to establish the Kingdom. Build roads, name them after his ancestors. Sell lands to any igbo and create a farmland for harvesting crops. Showed an architectural blueprint of how the kingdom will be built. I trusting ur words are true.

@piennoforever said:

Let them also be warned that any attempt to set up a self-governing kingdom would amount to secessionist activity or an illegal parallel government, which is criminal under our laws (e.g., offenses against the state provisions in the Criminal Offenses Act, 1960 [Act 29]).

