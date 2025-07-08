A 2022 video showing gospel singer Empress Gifty being crowned as an Igbo Queen in Ghana has gone viral, igniting backlash on social media

The video emerged after an Igbo King in Ghana sparked controversy by claiming he had purchased 50 acres of land at Old Ningo to build an Igbo Village

Social media users slammed Empress Gifty over fraternising with the Igbo King with many humorously calling for Nana Agradaa to deal with her

An old video showing gospel musician, Empress Gifty, being crowned as an Igbo Queen in Ghana has sparked a backlash on social media.

An old video shows Empress Gifty being crowned as an Igbo Queen in Ghana, sparking backlash on social media. Image credit: @zionfelixdotcom, utv

Source: Instagram

The video, from September 2022, has resurfaced amid a controversy of an alleged Igbo King who has purchased 50 acres of land to establish an Igbo Kingdom in Ghana.

Empress Gifty was spotted in the video speaking about her enstoolment by the same Igbo King and laying out the reasons behind being crowned.

Flanked by her mother, Evangelist Aba Annan aka Agaga, and her husband, politician Hopeson Adorye, Empress explained that she’s being honoured with the title to bring both Ghanaian and Igbo societies together for mutual development.

“This is an honourary title. My duties are to bring the two countries together – Igbos, Ghanaians, and Nigerians – for us to work together to bring peace to Africa.” she said.

She further explained that the Igbo Chief, Dr Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, is her godfather who has played a pivotal role in her career.

The TikTok video of Empress Gifty being crowned an Igbo Queen is below.

Igbo Chief controversy erupts in Ghana

The Igbo King in Ghana, His Royal Majesty Eze Dr Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, sparked controversy after a video emerged of him speaking about establishing a kingdom in Ghana.

Igbo King In Ghana opens up on his reasons to setup an Igbo village in Ghana. Photo credit: @Eze-igbo Ghana

Source: Facebook

In the video, Chief Ihenetu claimed he had acquired 50 acres of land in Accra near Ningo Prampram to start his Igbo kingdom.

He said the Igbo Village, when completed, will be the first of its kind in the world.

"I am creating an Igbo village, which has never happened in the world among the Igbos. As I'm talking to you, I have acquired 50 acres of land, which is about 250 plots of land along the Afalo road at Old Ningo area. My reason for acquiring this land is to build an Igbo village in Ghana." he said.

The TikTok video of the Igbo king speaking is below.

Ghanaians slam Empress Gifty over Igbo queenship

YEN.com.gh compiled some responses of Ghanaians to Empress Gifty being crowned an Igbo Queen.

CONSTANCE 💘 said:

"The judge should release Agradaa for just one day to deal with this woman for us 😂😂"

Ataa2 wrote:

"Ah Agradaa, this is the time Ghana needs you"

Face Off commented:

"I now understand Agradaa🤨"

Diamond _Forever said:

"So how can a foreigner come and enthrone you a chief in your own land??"

Sam George rejects Igbo kingdom

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, denied the purchase of any land in his constituency for the establishment of an Igbo village.

In a post shared on Twitter, he said that while the people of Ningo Prampram are hospitable, they would not allow the establishment of any foreign kingdom on their land.

The Communications Minister, therefore, called on Ghanaians to disregard the claims of the Igbo king.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh