An honorary title was conferred on Captain Smart during a recent ceremony chaired by Eze Igbo Ghana Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu

The self-styled royal leader of the Igbo tribe in Ghana called the media personality the mouthpiece of the people

The video, which was culled from a past event, has resurfaced as some Ghanaians rant about the royal leader's plans

A video of Captain Smart kneeling in front of His Royal Majesty Eze Dr. Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, the self-styled royal leader of the Igbo tribe in Ghana, has stoked a frenzy on social media.

Igbo King in Ghana: Video of Captain Smart Bowing to Eze Igbo Ghana Sparks Outrage

The moment was captured during a ceremony chaired by the royal leader who is seeking to build a 50-acre Igbo kingdom in Old Ningo.

At the event, Ghana's Chief Imam, Dr Sheikh Nuhu Sharubutu, among other Ghanaian dignitaries, was present.

In the video, the Eze Igbo Ghana was seen crowning Captain Smart as "the mouthpiece of the people."

The Onua TV presenter was given a traditional Igbo necklace and a hat as a symbol of his new status in the Igbo community of Ghana.

Some Ghanaians who have risen against the Igbo king's plans shared their disappointment over Captain Smart's affiliation with the royal leader.

Sam George rubbishes Igbo King's claims

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ningo Prampram MP Sam George had kicked against the siting of a 50-acre Igbo paradise in Ghana.

According to Sam George, no such property is being planned for his community, and he asked Ghanaians to disregard the claims.

The Ningo Prampram MP in a social media post said that the hospitality of Ghanaians could not be taken for granted.

