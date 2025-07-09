A young man who was with Ernest Yaw Kumi before his sudden passing has set the record straight on several issues regarding the MP’s health

He explained that the late Member of Parliament showed no signs of ill health during their trip to Takoradi for an event

He further clarified that the MP was very particular about his health and underwent regular medical checkups

The former District Chief Executive (DCE) for Denkyembour District in the Eastern Region, Seth Binkorang, who was very close to Ernest Yaw Kumi, has gone public on the health condition of the MP before his passing.

Speaking in an interview on Dwaso Nsem with Adom FM, Seth Binkorang, who returned to Accra from Takoradi with Ernest Yaw Kumi on Sunday, July 6, stated that at no point did the MP complain or show signs that he was unwell.

A close confidante of Ernest Kumi, clears of the some misconception regarding the late MP's health condition. Photo credit: @hon_ernest_kumi_2024/TikTok

He then went on to state that Ernest Yaw Kumi was particular about his health, hence embarked on regular medical checkups and even persuaded others to get medically checked often to avoid any health problems.

“Ernest was one person who did not relent on his checkups. Every year, he went for his checkup twice, once in January and another around July. He was even the one advising me to regularly get checked to prevent kidney diseases and stroke, which were due to pressure. Hence, he advised that we get checked every six months. He went for checkups where I went, to UGMC. He did not joke with his health. While returning from our trip to Takoradi, he never complained of having pains,” the former DCE told the interviewer.

Ghanaian MP dies, friend opens up on his health condition. Photo credit" @hon_ernest_kumi_2024/TikTok

Seth Binkorang confessed that the demise of Ernest Yaw Kumi was a big loss, which took him by surprise.

At the time of writing this report, the video had raked in over 2,000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Ernest Kumi's Passing

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video expressed sorrow over the demise of the young MP:

yaw_dwarkwaa stated:

"This is so sad to hear. I hope the family recovers from this painful loss. Damirifa due, Ernest."

duffygee commented:

"From your narration, meaning when his wife called you, the man was gone already? Clarifications from anyone, with due respect."

yawoduro48 wrote:

"Spiritual attacks from where?"

Ayisha_grandma's_favourite opined:

"God will surely punish whoever had a hand in his death."

Akuabaapa added:

"Nipa yɛ cutlery set ooooo."

duffygee added:

MPs mourn Ernest Yaw Kumi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Parliament has mourned the passing of the late Ernest Yaw Kumi.

In a show of solidarity, the MPs, led by the leadership, visited the family of the late Ernest Yaw Kumi to sympathise and console the bereaved family.

The MPs were led by Mahama Ayariga, the Majority Leader, and his Minority counterpart, Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

Other MPs were Kweku George Ricketts-Hagan; Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Frank Annor Dompreh, Habib Iddrisu; Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, MP for Ofoase-Ayirebi; Collins Adomako-Mensah, MP for Afigya Kwabre North; and Dominic Nitiwul, MP for Bimbilla.

Source: YEN.com.gh