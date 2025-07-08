A video of a close friend speaking about the current condition of Ernest Yaw Kumi’s immediate family has left many saddened

He recounted a poignant moment at the hospital and called on Ghanaians to remember them in prayer

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the passing of the young MP

Collins Adomako-Mensah, Member of Parliament for Afigya Kwabre and a close friend of Ernest Yaw Kumi, Member of Parliament for Akwatia, has appealed to Ghanaians to remember the family of the late MP in prayers

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM, the MP recounted the deeply moving moment when he met the widow of Ernest Yaw Kumi, seated close to the remains of her late husband at hospital, hoping for a miracle.

A close friend of Ernest Yaw Kumi speaks on the condition of the late MP's widow. Photo credit:@the1957news/TikTok, @Ernest Yaw Kumi/Facebook

Source: UGC

He lamented that the widow of Ernest Yaw Kumi and his family were going through a tough time, hence the need for Ghanaians to remember her and her kids in their prayers.

"I don’t think anybody should go through this pain. Nobody should go through what she is going through now. What is painful is that with the advent of the internet, the news had already gone viral on social media before the family got to know.

When we went to the hospital, my fear was for the kids, because they were sent to school while she came to the hospital. Today, kids of school-going age have phones. People can even tell the kids that their dad is dead. This is difficult. Let’s pray for the lady and her children. Her husband was forty-one years old, so you can imagine the lady’s age."

Ernest Yaw Kumi is repoerted to have died at the Lister Hospital on July 7, 2025, after complaining of chest pain.

At the time of writing this report, the video had racked up over 200 likes and 13 comments.

Watch the video below:

John Kumah dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the former Deputy Minister of Finance and MP for Ejisu in the Ashanti Region, John Kumah, also passed away in March 2024.

The Ejisu MP's death was announced on social media on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Lilian Kumah Wife of the late MP clarified that the NPP stalwart died after succumbing to a terminal illness.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh