A resurfaced video of Ernest Yaw Kumi lamenting the intense stress and battles he faced to hold on to his parliamentary seat has left many Ghanaians heartbroken after his death

In the video, the first-time NPP MP wondered if he had committed any “crime” to deserve such hardship, as he faced court challenges and contempt charges during his short tenure

The MP died on Monday, July 7, 2025, after complaining of chest pains and being rushed to the Lister Hospital at Spintex in Accra

A sad video of the late Member of Parliament for Akwatia, Ernest Yaw Kumi, complaining about the stress he was going through to maintain his seat, has stirred emotions after his death.

Ernest Kumi cries out being stressed out amid facing multiple legal challenges to his parliamentary win. Image credit: InusahMedia, Nana Akufo-Addo

Ernest Kumi complained in the old video about going through so much in politics and wondered if he had committed any sin to suffer so much.

The first-time New Patriotic Party (NPP) politician died on Monday, July 7, 2025, after he was taken ill and rushed to the Lister Hospital in Spintex.

He had reportedly complained of chest pains and sadly succumbed to his ailments.

In the six months he was in Parliament, Kumi spent most of his time battling a court challenge to his legitimacy.

He was cited in contempt of court and narrowly escaped being jailed after the court overturned his conviction.

After he died, people close to him complained about the pressure he was under due to his court challenges.

The old video showed Kumi making similar complaints, lending validity to his family’s claims.

"Sometimes I ask myself what crime I committed in joining politics. My crime is that I've decided to serve my country and my party. Apart from that, I don't think I committed any sin," he said.

Following his death, top NPP officials visited his home to pay condolences to his family.

His wife was spotted struggling to control her emotions during the event.

Ghanaians react to old Ernest Kumi video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions on social media to the old video of Ernest Kumi complaining about stress.

pagisrea said:

"His own party men did him harm. You need to fortify yourself spiritually when you decide to do politics in Ghana."

rita4son2020 wrote:

"Vim Lady, as a senior journalist, we expect a full video, not this piece,"

auntieabba commented:

"Oh, this is very sad, hmmm. Ghana's politics is too dangerous. 😢"

okodie.properties said:

"So one cannot die a natural death again? Let's stop these non-existing theories. Is this the first some someone is in court over elections in Ghana? John Mahama and Akuffo Addo suffered the same as elected presidents; let the gentleman rest; his death is a sad one."

amgpampii wrote:

"Humm, always their party first, not Ghanaians. Herh onipa y3 cutlery set."

okatakyie_sanwoansan commented:

"A lot of life progress and opportunity are means of destruction instead of being a blessing, as one anticipates. Don't jubilate about progress, but be vigilant and watch out for opposition and their evil plans."

Prophet predicts Ernest Kumi’s death

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian prophet prophesied the death of Ernest Kumi a day before it occurred.

Reverend Prophet Paul Amofa of the Living for God Ministry delivered a message on Sunday, July 7, 2025, warning about impending doom in Ghana’s Parliament, a day before Kumi was reported dead.

He said God took him into the chamber of Parliament, where a large snake had been let loose to cause havoc, and the snake had swallowed an NPP politician.

