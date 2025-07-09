A video of Ghanaian pastor Rev. Paul Amofa prophesying about the death of an NPP politician a day before the death of Akwatia MP Ernest Kumi has surfaced on social media

In his July 6 prophecy, the preacher claimed to have seen a large snake in Parliament “swallowing” someone and urged the NPP to pray to avert tragedy

The Akwatia MP, Ernest Kumi reportedly complained of chest pains after returning from a trip and was rushed to Lister Hospital in Accra on July 7, where he died

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A video of a Ghanaian pastor delivering a prophecy about the impending death of an NPP politician has surfaced on social media after the death of Akwatia MP, Ernest Yaw Kumi.

Ghanaian pastor, Rev Paul Amofa prophesies on July 6, 2025, about the impending death of an NPP MP, a day before Ernest Kumi's death. Image credit: @lfgmtvgh

Source: Youtube

Reverend Prophet Paul Amofa of the Living for God Ministry delivered a message on Sunday, July 7, 2025, warning about impending doom in Ghana’s Parliament, a day before Kumi was reported dead.

He said God took him into the chamber of Parliament where a large snake had been let loose to cause havoc.

Rev Amofa warned that the NPP in particular should be on the lookout because they were about to hold a funeral for one of their MPs.

He called on them to pray to avert the disaster.

“Today is 6th July 2025, God took me to Parliament in a vision. When I got there, I was told a snake had entered the chamber and swallowed someone. NPP if you don't take care, you would get a funeral soon. One of your MPs might die soon. He has been swallowed by a snake." the prophet said.

The YouTube video of the prophecy is below.

The prophecy, coming just a day before Ernest Kumi’s unexpected death, has raised eyebrows on social media.

NPP MP Ernest Kumi dies

On July 7th, 2025, Ernest Yaw Kumi, an NPP Member of Parliament representing Akwatia in the Eastern Region, was reported to have died.

He fell ill at home and was rushed to hospital at Spintex in Accra, but he tragically passed away at the facility.

Ernest Yaw Kumi dies on Monday, July 7, 2025 after complaining of chest pains. Image credit: Ernest Yaw Kumi

Source: Facebook

The deceased was a first-time MP on the ticket of the NPP whose victory at the 2024 polls has been beleaguered with legal challenges.

Amid the court battle, he was convicted of contempt of court and only recently managed to get it overturned.

News of his death devastated his family members, who said their biggest hope in life had been shattered.

Kumi’s younger brother was spotted in an interview weeping bitterly over his death.

He said his brother returned home after a trip and early on Monday, complained about having chest pains.

“Ernest travelled yesterday (Sunday) and arrived this morning when he started complaining of chest pains, so he was transported to the Lister Hospital. At the hospital, they attempted to inject him with an IV but they were finding it very difficult. Later on, his wife was informed that he had died,” his brother said.

The Instagram video of Ernest Kumi's brother speaking is below.

Prophet Uche prophesied Ernest Kumi’s death

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian preacher Eric Boahen Uche prophesied about the impending demise of a Member of Parliament.

The General Overseer of Reign House Chapel made the doom prophecy on December 31, 2024.

Speaking to congregants on the day, he boldly declared that some seats in Parliament would become vacant, indicating the death of some MPs in the coming year.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh