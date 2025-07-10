A video of the late Ghana Immigration Officer, Stephen King Amoah, who recently went missing and was found dead, and his friend has surfaced online

The footage shows the two, who were good friends, engrossed in a match between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and another team

Netizens are heartbroken over the video and have criticised Bright for allegedly causing the demise of his friend

Ghanaians are grieving the tragic loss of Stephen King Amoah, a dedicated Immigration Officer, who recently went missing.

Stephen was found dead after his friend, Bright Aweh, allegedly invited him to meet over a GH¢200,000 debt.

Stephen King Amoah, the missing Immigration Officer reported dead, enjoys a Kotoko football match with his friend, Bright Aweh. Image source: Stephen K Amoah

In the wake of his passing, a video has surfaced on social media showing the two friends, who are both lovers of football, enjoying a football match.

Stephen and Bright were good friends, having known each other through their shared support for Asante Kotoko.

The footage captures them engrossed in the game at a stadium in Ghana. In the video, the duo is seen watching the match between their team, Kotoko, and another opposing team.

From their expressions, it appeared that Kotoko was losing, as both Stephen and Bright looked disappointed.

Stephen King Amoah, an Immigration Officer, passes away after meeting a friend to claim a debt. Image source: Stephen King Amoah

Stephen is seen wearing a blue shirt paired with army green shorts, while Bright is dressed in a pink shirt.

The two are accompanied by a woman carrying a baby, along with another friend. The woman is seated between Stephen and Bright, while Bright announces that Kotoko was trailing by three goals to nil.

Stephen confirmed in the video that Kotoko was losing the game and that he had regretted coming to watch the match.

Watch the video of the two watching the game between Kotoko and its opponent below:

What happened to Stephen King Amoah?

Stephen King Amoah left home on July 3, 2025, after Bright called him to meet up and collect an amount of money he owed him.

Stephen reportedly collected the money from some friends and relatives and handed it to Bright after he promised to help them secure jobs, but the jobs never came, leading to his arrest. He was granted bail later.

Unfortunately, Stephen never returned home on July 3, 2025, after he met with Bright. He was later discovered dead, with his body severely burned.

Netizens heartbroken over Stephen and Bright's video

The video of Stephen and Bright watching the Kotoko game saddened many Ghanaians, who took to the comments section to express their views. Some sympathised with Stephen's bereaved family, while others criticised Bright.

@Ohemaaafiagh wrote:

"The heart of man, Awurade!😢😑"

@Stephaniesingle30 wrote:

"Onipa y3 bad."

@Godwinetuyao wrote:

"Huh?"

@Anitaaidoo wrote:

"The heart of men😢😢😢😢😢"

@Akosua_ssarfo wrote:

"Very sad 😢"

@Theshaderoom_gh wrote:

"This connection man looks guilty 😂"

Police confirm arrest of Bright

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Police Service confirmed the arrest of one suspect in connection with the Immigration officer Stephen King Amoah's demise.

The arrested suspect was the last person to have met with the deceased before his body was found severely burned.

The police, in a statement, said they have identified several inconsistencies in the arrested suspect's statement.

