The Ghana Police Service has confirmed the arrest of one suspect in connection with the Immigration officer Stephen King Amoah's demise

The arrested suspect was the last person to have met with the deceased before his body was found severely burned

The police say they have identified several inconsistencies in the arrested suspect's statement

An individual has been arrested in connection with the demise of Stephen King Amoah, an immigration officer who was reported missing by his family on July 4, 2025.

Police Arrest Friend Of Missing Immigration Officer After His Gruesome Death

The police released a statement on July 10 confirming the arrest of Bright Aweh, who was a close friend of the deceased immigration officer.

According to the police, the arrested suspect sent the deceased immigration officer photos of cash bundles via WhatsApp. The suspect requested that they meet at a spot in Ashongman Estate to settle a debt he owed the deceased.

The immigration officer left at about 8 pm on Sunday, July 3, to meet the suspect, Bright. That was the last time he was ever seen by his family.

"On the morning of 9th July 2025, the Police discovered a severely burnt body in the said location and conveyed it to the Police Hospital morgue. Following this development, investigators from the Taifa Police joined the scene and later proceeded to the morgue with the complainant and six other relatives. At the morgue, despite the extent of the burns, the relatives positively identified the body as Stephen King Amoah, who had been missing since the night of 3rd July 2025," the police confirmed

According to the police statement, Bright Aweh, the suspect in connection with Stephen King Amoah's demise, shared inconsistent reports with the police.

Source: YEN.com.gh