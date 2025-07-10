A relative of the late Stephen King Amoah, a Ghana Immigration Officer who recently went missing, has shared disturbing details surrounding his disappearance and demise.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Stephen's nephew recounted the events leading up to his tragic fate, pointing to a financial dispute with a man named Bright Aweh.

Stephen King Amoah goes missing after he reportedly met a good friend to claim his debt. Image Source: Stephen King Amoah

Source: Facebook

Who was Stephen before his demise?

Stephen King Amoah, affectionately called Otumfour Nana, was a dedicated Ghana Immigration Officer who had been enlisted in 2013.

A resident of Gye Nyame House, Kwabenya, Stephen was married with two children. His wife lived abroad, so he shared his home with his nephew, who was completing national service.

Stephen had a strong connection to his Ashanti roots, earning his nickname due to his admiration for the Ashanti King, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Stephen King Amoah, an avid Kotoko supporter, shares a beautiful moment with his wife, whom he married in 2018. Image source: Stephen King Amoah

Source: Facebook

What was Stephen's relationship with Bright?

Stephen and Bright were good friends, having known each other from their shared love of the Kotoko football club.

In January 2025, after the NDC government took office, Bright approached Stephen with an offer to help people find jobs, claiming many new opportunities would arise.

Bright promised to assist in securing positions for those in need of work, leveraging his supposed connections within the NDC.

A copy of a police statement made by Stephen's relatives after his disappearance on July 3, 2025. Image source: Stephen King Amoah

Source: Instagram

Trusting Bright's promises, Stephen connected several people to him, collecting money from applicants in exchange for job placements.

However, no jobs materialised, and the frustrated job seekers began demanding refunds. Stephen, under mounting pressure, tried multiple times to get the funds back from Bright, but he failed to recover any of the money. Stephen even ended up being arrested as a result.

Stephen's final moments and his disappearance

On the evening of July 3, 2025, Stephen received a call from Bright, who told him to meet at Aggie’s Spot in Ashongman Estate to settle the outstanding debt of GH¢200,000.

Stephen, hopeful that the situation would finally be resolved, left his house at around 8:00 pm, telling his nephew he would be meeting Bright to collect the money.

Later, Stephen messaged a friend, saying the meeting location had changed, and he was now heading to Bright's home instead. That was the last anyone heard from him.

See the post of Stephen's friend announcing his disappearance:

At 8:59 pm, a strange message came from Stephen’s phone, stating: "He has given me all the money. GH¢500,000, He said I should keep GH¢300,000, he would come for it later."

This misspelt and odd message raised immediate concern. The next day, Stephen’s phone was off, and he hadn’t returned home.

Stephen's family and friends begin a search

Stephen’s nephew soon realised that his uncle had not returned, and after a call from Stephen’s wife claiming she had received the strange message, a frantic search began. The family contacted the police after finding no trace of Stephen.

The situation took an even darker turn when it was revealed that two police officers had visited Stephen's house on the same evening.

They claimed to be investigating a GH¢500,000 transaction, though no official report had been filed. These officers were allegedly involved in covering for Bright, whose story about the night’s events kept changing.

Police arrest Bright over Stephen's disappearance

After 24 hours of uncertainty, the police arrested Bright. He appeared in court on July 6, where he was remanded in custody for further investigation.

On July 8, Stephen’s body was discovered, burnt beyond recognition, further complicating the already tragic case. His family is now seeking justice for Stephen.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh