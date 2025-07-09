Missing Ghana Immigration Officer Reportedly Found Dead, Relative Speaks: "This is Heartbreaking"
- A relative of the Ghana Immigration Officer who recently went missing has confirmed his passing
- During an exclusive with YEN.com.gh, the young man shared how his body was found after calls from the public to identify him
- He also noted that the suspect has been arrested and will soon be processed for court
An officer of the Ghana Immigration Service, Stephen King Amoah, who recently went missing, has been reported dead.
A relative of the Immigration Officer confirmed to YEN.com.gh that the body of his uncle was discovered on July 8, 2025.
In an exclusive interview, he explained that he had accompanied the police to identify a body that turned out to be his missing uncle. He said the body was found burned beyond recognition.
Stephen goes missing after meeting with friend
The family of Stephen King Amoah claimed he went missing on the evening of Thursday, July 3, 2025, after an invitation from a friend over a debt.
According to distraught relatives, Stephen left home that evening after receiving a phone call from a close friend who allegedly owed him GH¢200,000.
The friend reportedly invited him to meet at Ashongman Estates, claiming he was ready to settle the debt.
Stephen informed his wife of the meeting before leaving home, but that was the last time anyone saw or heard from him in person.
Later that night, Stephen’s wife, who was away at the time, received a message from her husband’s phone.
The message claimed he had returned home safely with the money. However, the tone and wording felt off, unlike Stephen’s usual communication style.
Concerned, she asked Stephen’s brother to check on the house. When he arrived, Stephen was nowhere to be found.
A police report was made, and investigations commenced. In an update on the matter, Stephen's relatives have confirmed that the body found was that of their relative.
His (suspect) friend, who invited him, has also been arrested and is being processed for court for kidnapping and murder.
