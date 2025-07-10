A video of the Ghana Prisons Service PRO providing a new update on the jail sentence of Agradaa has got people talking

This comes after Adamu Latif, in an interview, praised the evangelist for being calm and cooperative, and not fomenting trouble

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the issue

The Ghana Prisons Service has provided an update regarding the 15-year prison sentence that convicted evangelist Agradaa is currently serving at the Nsawam Female Prison.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Smart TV, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Prisons Service, Adamu Latif, who was all smiles, stated that ever since Agradaa was transferred to the prison on Saturday, July 5, her attitude was one to be commended.

The Prisons Service PRO speaks about Agradaa's attitude since moving to Nsawam prison. Photo credit: @dailywatchtvonline/TikTok

"She is cooperating well with all procedures, protocols, rules, and regulations, and everything is going smoothly," he said.

Adamu Latif also dispelled rumours that Agradaa had engaged in a scuffle with another inmate

"When we came, we also heard rumors that a misunderstanding ensued between her and someone, which resulted in a scuffle. All that is not true. Here in prison, we do not entertain such acts. There is no truth to all those rumors out there."

He explained that the former traditional priestess had been very cooperative since her arrival, adding that Agradaa has been adhering to all the rules and protocols that are to be observed by inmates at the Nsawam Prisons.

Popular Ghanaian evangelist sentenced to 15 years in prison. Photo credit: @Todat TV/Facebook

Source: Instagram

At the time of writing the report, the post had raked in over 7,000 likes and 600 comments

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the new update on Agradaa

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post shared varied opinions on the disclosure by the Ghana Prisons Service:

Papa Dangote Chibude Platnumz stated:

"Sɛ court sentence Agradaa to Nsawam prison deɛ a, na ɔwɔhɔ.. This means, officer, you are not sure of what you are saying. Even how you mentioned your name, ChiefAbdul Latif, means you people are doing kururu."

Benewaa Rose reacted:

"You self, wetin be your name? Because wetin we see here be Adamu Latif, but on top of your shirt is Abdul Latif. So which is which?"

Dickson Selasie wrote:

"Even Tsatsu Tsikata was incarcerated and served his time until he was given a pardon. So who is Agradaa to be given special treatment after being handed a sentence by a competent court of jurisdiction?"

Perry Wealthiest added:

"No truth in what this man is saying. We were told that Friday was a holiday and the prison administration works only half a day on Saturdays, so they couldn’t take Agradaa to Nsawam because of paperwork. Someone confirmed Agradaa was in police custody over the weekend, so what is the PRO saying? Jokers!"

Journalist claims Agradaa not in Police Custody

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian journalist claimed the evangelist was in police custody and not in prison, despite her court sentence.

The Angel FM court correspondent also denied reports that Agradaa was spending time with her loved ones at home.

Her disclosure triggered a lot of reactions from Ghanaians.

